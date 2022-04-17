Colorado Mesa 4, CU-Colo. Springs 1

Saturday at Colorado Springs

Game 1

Colorado Mesa (AB-R-H-RBI)

Bradford ss 4-0-1-2, Arrieta 2b 3-0-0-0, Smith dp/p 3-0-0-0, Haller lf 3-0-0-0, Distler c 4-0-0-0, Fugate 1b 3-1-1-0, Christensen 3b 3-1-2-0, Mendoza cf 2-1-1-0, Jorissen ph 1-0-0-0, Wedman rf 2-1-1-1. Totals: 28-4-6-3.

CU-Colorado Springs (AB-R-H-RBI)

Hernandez 2b 3-0-0-0, Perez cf 2-0-1-0, Martinez ss 3-0-1-0, Brewster 3-0-0-0, White c 3-1-1-0, Reisman 1b 3-0-0-0, Heller dp 1-0-0-0, Jennings pr/dp 1-0-0-0, Mattos lf 2-0-0-0, Geist ph 1-0-0-0, Horton rf 3-0-0-0. Totals: 25-1-3-9.

Colorado Mesa 001 201 0 — 4 6 3

CU-Colo. Springs 010 000 0 — 1 3 3

E—Distler, Christensen, Wedman, Hernandez, Martinez, Horton. LOB—CMU 7, UCCS 5.

HR—Wedman. SB—Bradford. CS—Arrieta, White.

Pitching

Colorado Mesa (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)

Adair (W, 13-1) 5-2-1-0-2-10, Smith (S, 2) 2-1-0-0-0-3.

CU-Colorado Springs (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)

Crenshaw (L, 6-11) 7-6-4-3-4-6.

PB: White.

T: 1:46. A: 112.

Colorado Mesa 5, CU-Colo. Springs 2 (8)

Game 2

Colorado Mesa (AB-R-H-RBI)

Bradford ss 3-1-1-1, Smith dp 2-0-0-0, Fugate ph/dp 2-1-2-1, Arrieta 2b 3-2-2-1, Distler c 4-1-1-2, Christensen 3b 3-0-1-0, haller lf 2-0-0-0, Warner ph 1-0-0-0, Jorissen 1b 2-0-0-0, Sharp ph 1-0-0-0, Mendoza cf 2-0-1-0, Crouch ph 1-0-0-0, Wedman rf 1-0-0-0. Totals: 28-5-8-5.

CU-Colorado Springs (AB-R-H-RBI)

Hernandez 3b 4-0-1-0, Perez cf 3-0-0-0, Martinez ss 3-1-1-0, Brewster 3b 2-1-1-2, Jennings pr 0-0-0-0, White dp 2-0-0-0, Unrein pr 0-0-0-0, Reisman 1b 3-0-0-0, Hubner c 3-0-0-0, Mattos lf 2-0-0-0, Geist ph 1-0-0-0, Horton rf 2-0-0-0, Heller ph 1-0-0-0. Totals: 26-2-3-2.

Colorado Mesa 100 100 03 — 5 8 0 CU-Colo. Springs 200 000 00 — 2 3 0

LOB—CMU 4, UCCS 2.

2B—Christensen; Martinez. HR—Bradford, Fugate, Arrita, Distler; Brewster. Sac—Bradford, Wedman. CS—Fugate, Wedman.

Pitching

Colorado Mesa (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)

Mauser (W, 11-2) 8-3-2-2-2-10.

CU-Colorado Springs (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)

Rutkoff (L, 4-3) 7.2-8-5-5-2-7.

T: 1:55. A: 112.