agate CMU softball boxscores, April 23, 2022 Apr 24, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Colorado Christian 11, Colorado Mesa 3Saturday at All Star Park, LakewoodGame 1Colorado Mesa (AB-R-H-RBI)Bradford ss 3-1-1-1, Arrieta 2b 2-0-1-1, Smith dp/p 3-0-2-1, Distler c 3-0-0-0, Fugate 1b 3-0-0-0, Haller lf 2-0-1-0, Christensen 3b 3-0-0-0, Mendoza cf 2-1-1-0, Wedman rf 3-1-0-0. Totals: 24-3-6-3.Colorado Christian (AB-R-H-RBI)Ke.Middleton rf 4-1-2-2, Edwards cf 4-1-1-2, Reamer 3b 3-2-1-1, Olsen 1b 2-2-2-5, Lujan c 2-0-0-0, Brown pr 0-1-0-0, Ka.Middleton ss 2-0-0-0, Kaelin Morkish lf 1-0-0-0, Menzies ph/lf 1-1-0-0 Roope dp 2-1-0-0, Berg 2b 2-2-1-1. Totals: 23-11-7-11.Colorado Mesa 003 000 — 3 6 2Colorado Christian 009 101 — 11 7 2E—Arrieta 2; Ka.Middleton 2. LOB—CMU 6, CCU 4.2B—Ke.Middleton, Edwards. HR—Reamer, Olsen 2. SF—Arrieta. SB—Bradford. CS—Ka.Middleton.PitchingColorado Mesa (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)Adair (L, 13-2) 4-5-8-6-3-3, Smith 1-2-3-3-0-1Colorado Christian (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)Hamilton (W, 18-1) 6-6-3-2-2-3HBP: Ka.Middleton (by Adair), Berg (by Adair), Menzies (by Smith), Roope (by Smith), .T: 1:30. A: 187.Colorado Christian 6, Colorado Mesa 2Game 2Colorado Mesa (AB-R-H-RBI)Bradford ss 4-0-2-0, Arrieta 2b 4-0-0-0, Smith dp/p 3-0-1-0, Avina pr 0-0-0-0, Distler c 3-0-0-0, Fugate 1b 3-0-0-0, Haller lf 1-0-0-0, Warner ph/lf 2-0-0-0, Christensen 3b 3-2-2-2, Mendoza cf 2-0-0-0, Jorissen ph 1-0-1-0, Wedman rf 2-0-1-0. Totals: 28-2-7-2.Colorado Christian (AB-R-H-RBI)Ke.Middleton c 4-1-0-0, Edwards cf 4-1-1-1, Olsen 1b 3-1-1-1, Reamer 3b 3-2-2-2, Lujan dp 1-1-1-0, Arp pr 0-0-0-0, Ka.Middleton ss 3-0-1-2, Menzies rf 2-0-0-0, Sather rf 0-0-0-0, Berg 2b 2-0-0-1, Mjrkisch lf 2-0-0-0, Martinez ph 1-0-0-0. Totals: 25-6-6-6.Colorado Mesa 001 010 0 — 2 7 1Colorado Christian 320 100 x — 6 6 0E—Bradford. LOB—CMU 6, CCU 6.2B—Bradford; Olsen, Reamer. HR—Christensen 2; Reamer. SF—Olsen.PitchingColorado Mesa (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)Mauser (L, 11-3) 1.2-5-5-4-2-1, Smith 4.1-1-1-1-1-4Colorado Christian (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)Castillo (W, 17-2) 7-7-2-2-1-5HBP: Berg (by Mauser). PB: Distler.T: 1:34. A: 276. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Visitor Bk Pb Sport Linguistics Inorganic Chemistry Physiology Sac Lob Total A: Hr Softball Mesa Sb Colo. Bradford Ka.middleton Olsen Distler Adair Berg Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 84% 38° 57° Sat Saturday 57°/38° Light rain. Lows overnight in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 84% Sunrise: 06:25:49 AM Sunset: 07:59:30 PM Humidity: 74% Wind: NE @ 9 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Cloudy with occasional light rain . Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Sun 5% 33° 57° Sun Sunday 57°/33° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 06:24:29 AM Sunset: 08:00:27 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: NNE @ 12 mph UV Index: 6 High Sunday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 33F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 2% 40° 64° Mon Monday 64°/40° Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:23:09 AM Sunset: 08:01:24 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night A mostly clear sky. Low near 40F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 1% 50° 76° Tue Tuesday 76°/50° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:21:51 AM Sunset: 08:02:22 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: S @ 15 mph UV Index: 7 High Tuesday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 0% 48° 79° Wed Wednesday 79°/48° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:20:34 AM Sunset: 08:03:19 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: SW @ 16 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night Mainly clear skies. Low 48F. N winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 0% 49° 80° Thu Thursday 80°/49° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:19:18 AM Sunset: 08:04:17 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: SSW @ 18 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Fri 9% 43° 70° Fri Friday 70°/43° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 9% Sunrise: 06:18:03 AM Sunset: 08:05:14 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: WSW @ 17 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night Clear skies. Low 43F. NW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business