Colorado Christian 11, Colorado Mesa 3

Saturday at All Star Park, Lakewood

Game 1

Colorado Mesa (AB-R-H-RBI)

Bradford ss 3-1-1-1, Arrieta 2b 2-0-1-1, Smith dp/p 3-0-2-1, Distler c 3-0-0-0, Fugate 1b 3-0-0-0, Haller lf 2-0-1-0, Christensen 3b 3-0-0-0, Mendoza cf 2-1-1-0, Wedman rf 3-1-0-0. Totals: 24-3-6-3.

Colorado Christian (AB-R-H-RBI)

Ke.Middleton rf 4-1-2-2, Edwards cf 4-1-1-2, Reamer 3b 3-2-1-1, Olsen 1b 2-2-2-5, Lujan c 2-0-0-0, Brown pr 0-1-0-0, Ka.Middleton ss 2-0-0-0, Kaelin Morkish lf 1-0-0-0, Menzies ph/lf 1-1-0-0 Roope dp 2-1-0-0, Berg 2b 2-2-1-1. Totals: 23-11-7-11.

Colorado Mesa 003 000 — 3 6 2

Colorado Christian 009 101 — 11 7 2

E—Arrieta 2; Ka.Middleton 2. LOB—CMU 6, CCU 4.

2B—Ke.Middleton, Edwards. HR—Reamer, Olsen 2. SF—Arrieta. SB—Bradford. CS—Ka.Middleton.

Pitching

Colorado Mesa (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)

Adair (L, 13-2) 4-5-8-6-3-3, Smith 1-2-3-3-0-1

Colorado Christian (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)

Hamilton (W, 18-1) 6-6-3-2-2-3

HBP: Ka.Middleton (by Adair), Berg (by Adair), Menzies (by Smith), Roope (by Smith), .

T: 1:30. A: 187.

Colorado Christian 6, Colorado Mesa 2

Game 2

Colorado Mesa (AB-R-H-RBI)

Bradford ss 4-0-2-0, Arrieta 2b 4-0-0-0, Smith dp/p 3-0-1-0, Avina pr 0-0-0-0, Distler c 3-0-0-0, Fugate 1b 3-0-0-0, Haller lf 1-0-0-0, Warner ph/lf 2-0-0-0, Christensen 3b 3-2-2-2, Mendoza cf 2-0-0-0, Jorissen ph 1-0-1-0, Wedman rf 2-0-1-0. Totals: 28-2-7-2.

Colorado Christian (AB-R-H-RBI)

Ke.Middleton c 4-1-0-0, Edwards cf 4-1-1-1, Olsen 1b 3-1-1-1, Reamer 3b 3-2-2-2, Lujan dp 1-1-1-0, Arp pr 0-0-0-0, Ka.Middleton ss 3-0-1-2, Menzies rf 2-0-0-0, Sather rf 0-0-0-0, Berg 2b 2-0-0-1, Mjrkisch lf 2-0-0-0, Martinez ph 1-0-0-0. Totals: 25-6-6-6.

Colorado Mesa 001 010 0 — 2 7 1

Colorado Christian 320 100 x — 6 6 0

E—Bradford. LOB—CMU 6, CCU 6.

2B—Bradford; Olsen, Reamer. HR—Christensen 2; Reamer. SF—Olsen.

Pitching

Colorado Mesa (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)

Mauser (L, 11-3) 1.2-5-5-4-2-1, Smith 4.1-1-1-1-1-4

Colorado Christian (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)

Castillo (W, 17-2) 7-7-2-2-1-5

HBP: Berg (by Mauser). PB: Distler.

T: 1:34. A: 276.