agate CMU softball boxscores April 29, 2022 Apr 30, 2022

Colo. Mesa 6, Chadron St. 2
Friday at CMU Softball Stadium
Game 1

Chadron State (AB-R-H-RBI)
Rothstein lf 2-0-1-0, Quijas 3b 3-0-1-1, Henchenski rf 3-0-1-0, Kroll c 2-0-0-0, Zimmerman 1b 3-1-1-1, Spears 2b 3-0-0-0, Ruiz ss 3-0-0-0, Brown dp 2-0-0-0, Martinez cf 3-1-1-0. Totals: 24-2-5-2.

Colorado Mesa (AB-R-H-RBI)
Bradford ss 4-2-3-1, Arrieta 2b 3-0-2-1, Smith dp 4-0-1-0, Distler c 3-1-1-1, Christensen 3b 3-0-0-0, Haller lf 3-2-3-1, Fugate 1b 2-0-0-0, Jorissen ph 1-0-0-0, Mendoza cf 3-1-2-1, Wedman rf 2-0-0-0, Sharp ph 1-0-0-0. Totals: 29-6-12-5.

Chadron State 000 011 0 — 2 5 3
Colorado Mesa 032 100 x — 6 12 1

E—Rothstein (6), Kroll (4). Martinez (4), Bradford (13). DP—CSC 1, CMU 1. LOB—CSC 6, CMU 6.
3B—Arrieta (4). HR—Zimmerman (1), Bradford (14), Distler (17), Haller (13). Sac—Quijas (5), Kroll (2). SB—Smith (1), Haller (3), Mendoza (5).

Pitching
Chadron State (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)
Kohl (L, 6-15) 6-12-6-6-1-4.

Colorado Mesa (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)
Adair (W, 15-2) 7-5-2-2-3-6.

WP: Adair (4). PB: Distler (7).
T: 1:57. A: 148.

Colo. Mesa 11, Chadron St. 0
Game 2

Chadron State (AB-R-H-RBI)
Rothstein lf 2-0-0-0, Quijas 3b 2-0-0-0, Henchenski rf 2-0-0-0, Kroll c 1-0-0-0, Propp ph 1-0-0-0, Zimmerman 1b 2-0-1-0. Spears 2b 2-0-0-0, Ruiz ss 2-0-0-0, Brown dp 1-0-0-0, Martinez cf 1-0-0-0. Totals: 16-0-1-0.

Colorado Mesa (AB-R-H-RBI)
Bradford ss 3-1-1-1, Sharp 2b 4-2-3-3, Distler dp 3-1-1-0, Cripps ph 1-0-0-0, Jorissen 1b 2-1-1-1, Christensen 3b 2-2-2-5, Haller lf 2-0-0-0, Barker 3-2-3-0, Mendoza cf 20-01-0, Crouch ph 1-1-1-0, Wedman rf 2-1-1-1. Totals: 25-11-14-11.

Chadron State 000 00 — 0 1 3 
Colorado Mesa 212 6x — 11 14 1

E—Kroll (5), Ruiz 2 (15); Sharp (1). LOB—CSC 1, CMU 7.
2B—Sharp (2), Barker (3). 3B—Sharp (1). HR—Christensen 2 (12). Sac—Christensen (2). SB—Distler (1). CS—Haller (3).

Pitching
Chadron State (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)
Russell (L, 2-8) 3.2-12-11-7-4-2, Edwards 0.1-2-0-0-0-0.

Colorado Mesa (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)
Smith (W, 15-2) 5-1-0-0-0-5.

WP: Russell (9).
T: 1:07. A: 148.