Colorado Mesa 17, Fort Lewis 0

Sunday at CMU Softball Stadium

Game 1

Fort Lewis (AB-R-H-RBI)

Tenorio ss 3-0-1-0, Rutherford cf 2-0-0-0, Gilley 3b 2-0-0-0, Stewart 1b 1-0-0-0, Rodman lf 2-0-1-0, Daugherty rf 2-0-0-0, Tso dp 2-0-0-0, Opheim 2b 1-0-0-0, Beaman c 2-0-0-0. Totals: 17-0-2-0.

Colorado Mesa (AB-R-H-RBI)

Bradford ss 2-1-0-1, Crouch ph 1-1-1-1, Wedman rf 1-2-1-1, Avina ph 1-0-0-0, Smith dp 3-1-1-2, Sharp ph 0-1-0-0, Arrieta 2b 3-2-2-0, Haller pf 1-1-1-0, Fugate 1b 4-1-2-6, Distler 4-3-3-2, Christensen 3b 2-1-1-1, Jorissen ph 1-0-0-0, Warner lf 2-0-0-0, Cripps ph 1-1-1-0, Mendoza cf 1-1-1-0, Barker ph 1-1-1-3. Totals: 28-17-15-17.

Fort Lewis 000 00 — 0 2 1

Colorado Mesa 722 6x — 17 15 0

E—Gilley. LOB—FLC 4, CMU 4.

2B—Haller, Fugate, Distler. 3B—Wedman. HR—Crouch, Fugate, Distler, Barker. SB—Arreita.

Pitching

Fort Lewis (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)

Mann (L, 1-6) 0.2-4-7-6-2-0, Shanks 3.1-11-10-10-2-2.

Colorado Mesa (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)

Mauser (W, 5-1) 5-2-0-0-2-3.

HBP: Bradford (by Mann).

T: 1:28. A: 143.

Colorado Mesa 9, Fort Lewis 1

Game 2

Fort Lewis (AB-R-H-RBI)

Tenorio ss 3-0-0-0, Rutherford cf 3-0-0-0, Devers c 2-1-1-1, Sgro pr 0-0-0-0, Stewart 1b 3-0-0-0, Pippel dp 3-0-1-0, Rodman p 3-0-1-0, Daugherty 2-0-1-0, Caldwell 3b 2-0-0-0, Opheim 2b 2-0-0-0, Baca rf 0-0-0-0. Totals: 23-1-4-1.

Colorado Mesa (AB-R-H-RBI)

Bradford ss 4-2-2-2, Wedman rf 3-1-2-3, Smith p 3-1-1-1, Jorissen 1b 3-0-1-0, Arrieta 2b 3-0-0-0, Cripps c 2-2-1-0, Christensen 3b 3-0-0-0, Haller lf 3-1-1-2, Mendoza cf 2-1-2-1, Avina pr 0-1-0-0. Totals: 26-9-10-9.

Fort Lewis 001 000 — 1 4 0 Colorado Mesa 102 114 — 9 10 1 E—Bradford. LOB—FLC 5, CMU 3.

2B—Bradford, Cripps, Mendoza. 3B—Bradford. HR—Devers; Wedman, Smithm Haller. SF—Wedman. SB—Wedman, Avina. CS—Daugherty.

Pitching

Fort Lewis (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)

Rodman (L, 0-6) 5.2-10-9-9-2-1.

Colorado Mesa (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)

Smith (W, 7-2) 6-4-1-1-1-5.

PB: Devers.

T: 1:38. A: 143.