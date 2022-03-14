agate CMU softball boxscores, March 13, 2022 Mar 14, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Colorado Mesa 17, Fort Lewis 0Sunday at CMU Softball StadiumGame 1Fort Lewis (AB-R-H-RBI)Tenorio ss 3-0-1-0, Rutherford cf 2-0-0-0, Gilley 3b 2-0-0-0, Stewart 1b 1-0-0-0, Rodman lf 2-0-1-0, Daugherty rf 2-0-0-0, Tso dp 2-0-0-0, Opheim 2b 1-0-0-0, Beaman c 2-0-0-0. Totals: 17-0-2-0.Colorado Mesa (AB-R-H-RBI)Bradford ss 2-1-0-1, Crouch ph 1-1-1-1, Wedman rf 1-2-1-1, Avina ph 1-0-0-0, Smith dp 3-1-1-2, Sharp ph 0-1-0-0, Arrieta 2b 3-2-2-0, Haller pf 1-1-1-0, Fugate 1b 4-1-2-6, Distler 4-3-3-2, Christensen 3b 2-1-1-1, Jorissen ph 1-0-0-0, Warner lf 2-0-0-0, Cripps ph 1-1-1-0, Mendoza cf 1-1-1-0, Barker ph 1-1-1-3. Totals: 28-17-15-17.Fort Lewis 000 00 — 0 2 1Colorado Mesa 722 6x — 17 15 0E—Gilley. LOB—FLC 4, CMU 4.2B—Haller, Fugate, Distler. 3B—Wedman. HR—Crouch, Fugate, Distler, Barker. SB—Arreita.PitchingFort Lewis (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)Mann (L, 1-6) 0.2-4-7-6-2-0, Shanks 3.1-11-10-10-2-2.Colorado Mesa (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)Mauser (W, 5-1) 5-2-0-0-2-3.HBP: Bradford (by Mann).T: 1:28. A: 143.Colorado Mesa 9, Fort Lewis 1Game 2Fort Lewis (AB-R-H-RBI)Tenorio ss 3-0-0-0, Rutherford cf 3-0-0-0, Devers c 2-1-1-1, Sgro pr 0-0-0-0, Stewart 1b 3-0-0-0, Pippel dp 3-0-1-0, Rodman p 3-0-1-0, Daugherty 2-0-1-0, Caldwell 3b 2-0-0-0, Opheim 2b 2-0-0-0, Baca rf 0-0-0-0. Totals: 23-1-4-1.Colorado Mesa (AB-R-H-RBI)Bradford ss 4-2-2-2, Wedman rf 3-1-2-3, Smith p 3-1-1-1, Jorissen 1b 3-0-1-0, Arrieta 2b 3-0-0-0, Cripps c 2-2-1-0, Christensen 3b 3-0-0-0, Haller lf 3-1-1-2, Mendoza cf 2-1-2-1, Avina pr 0-1-0-0. Totals: 26-9-10-9.Fort Lewis 001 000 — 1 4 0 Colorado Mesa 102 114 — 9 10 1 E—Bradford. LOB—FLC 5, CMU 3.2B—Bradford, Cripps, Mendoza. 3B—Bradford. HR—Devers; Wedman, Smithm Haller. SF—Wedman. SB—Wedman, Avina. CS—Daugherty.PitchingFort Lewis (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)Rodman (L, 0-6) 5.2-10-9-9-2-1.Colorado Mesa (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)Smith (W, 7-2) 6-4-1-1-1-5.PB: Devers.T: 1:38. A: 143. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Visitor Bk Pb Sport Linguistics Inorganic Chemistry Physiology Sac Lob Total A: Hr Softball Lewis Wedman Bradford Metallurgy Cmu Fort Mesa Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sun 97% 31° 57° Sun Sunday 57°/31° Mainly cloudy and rainy. Lows overnight in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 97% Sunrise: 07:28:40 AM Sunset: 07:19:33 PM Humidity: 71% Wind: NNE @ 7 mph UV Index: 0 Low Sunday Night Rain likely. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Mon 3% 31° 54° Mon Monday 54°/31° Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:27:07 AM Sunset: 07:20:34 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: NNE @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Monday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 2% 38° 60° Tue Tuesday 60°/38° Sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:25:32 AM Sunset: 07:21:34 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 19% 35° 54° Wed Wednesday 54°/35° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 19% Sunrise: 07:23:58 AM Sunset: 07:22:35 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: NE @ 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 3% 29° 51° Thu Thursday 51°/29° A few clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:22:23 AM Sunset: 07:23:35 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: N @ 12 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 3% 33° 56° Fri Friday 56°/33° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:20:48 AM Sunset: 07:24:35 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: ESE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Friday Night Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 3% 43° 63° Sat Saturday 63°/43° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:19:13 AM Sunset: 07:25:35 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: SSE @ 10 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Saturday Night Overcast. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business