Colorado Mesa 5, Northern State 4

Wednesday at CMU Softball Stadium

Game 1

Northern State (AB-R-H-RBI)

H.Smith cf 4-1-1-0, Fauske rf 4-1-1-0, Barrientos ss 3-1-0-0, Eagle 1b 3-0-0-0, Rux 1b 3-0-0-0, Richardson 3b 2-0-2-1, Zbylut 2b 3-0-1-1, Arndt c 3-1-1-1, E.Smith dp 2-0-0-0, 2-0-0-0, Novotny ph 1-0-0-0, Hernandez lf 3-0-0-0. Totals: 29-4-6-3.

Colorado Mesa (AB-R-H-RBI)

Bradford ss 4-0-1-1, Arrieta 2b 3-1-1-1, Smith dp 3-1-1-1, Fugate 1b 2-1-0-0, Distler c 3-1-2-2, Avina pr 0-0-0-0, Christensen 3b 3-0-1-0, Haller lf 2-0-0-0, Jorissen ph 1-0-0-0, Crouch rf 3-0-1-0, Mendoza cf 3-1-0-0. Totals: 27-5-7-5.

Northern State;102;001;0;—;4;6;2

Colorado Mesa;400;000;1;—;5;7;2

E—Richardson (9), Arndt (1), Christensen (6), Crouch (1). LOB—NSU 6, CMU 3.

2B—Richardson 2 (8). 3B—Bradford (3). HR—Arndt (3), Arrieta (2), Smith (6), Distler (5). SB—Avina (8), Christensen (4).

Pitching

Northern State (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)

Elrod 0.1-3-4-4-0-0, Anderson 6-4-1-1-0-6.

Colorado Mesa (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)

Mauser 4-4-3-1-2-4, Adair 2-2-1-1-0-2, Smith (W, 8-2) 1-0-0-0-0-0.

WP: Anderson (5), Mauser (4). HBP: Fugate (by Elrod).

T: 1:43. A: 49.

Colorado Mesa 6, Northern State 1

Game 2

Northern State (AB-R-H-RBI)

H.Smith cf 2-0-0-0, Novotny ph/cf 2-0-0-0, Fauske rf 2-0-1-0, Barrientos ss 3-0-0-0, Eagle 1b 2-0-1-0, Richardson 3b 3-0-1-0, Zbylut 2b 3-0-1-0, Arndt dp 2-1-0-0, E.Smith c 3-0-1-0, Carlson pr 0-0-0-0, Hernandez lf 3-0-0-0 . Totals: 25-1-5-0.

Colorado Mesa (AB-R-H-RBI)

Bradford ss 3-1-0-0, Arrieta 2b 3-2-2-1, Smith p 3-0-1-0, Avina pr 0-0-0-0, Fugate 1b 3-1-2-2, Distler c 2-0-0-1, Christensen 3b 3-1-1-1, Haller lf 2-0-0-0, Cripps ph 1-0-0-0, Crouch rf 3-1-2-0, Mendoza cf 2-0-1-1, Jorissen ph 1-0-1-0. Totals: 26-6-10-6.

Northern State;000;010;0;—;1;5;2

Colorado Mesa;210;021;x;—;6;10;1

E—Richardson (10), Hernandez (2), Distler (2). LOB—NSU 6, CMU 4.

HR—Fugate (3), Christensen (1). SF—Distler (3). SB—Avina (9), Crouch 2 (3). CS—Eagle (1), Bradford (2), Mendoza (1).

Pitching

Northern State (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)

Anderson (L, 5-6) 5.2-10-6-4-0-7, Rux 0.1-0-0-0-0-0.

Colorado Mesa (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)

Smith (W, 9-2) 7-5-1-0-3-8.

WP: Anderson 6), Smith (6). HBP: Bradford (by Anderson). PB: Distler (2).

T: 1:25. A: 49.