agate CMU softball boxscores, March 16, 2022 Mar 17, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Colorado Mesa 5, Northern State 4Wednesday at CMU Softball StadiumGame 1Northern State (AB-R-H-RBI)H.Smith cf 4-1-1-0, Fauske rf 4-1-1-0, Barrientos ss 3-1-0-0, Eagle 1b 3-0-0-0, Rux 1b 3-0-0-0, Richardson 3b 2-0-2-1, Zbylut 2b 3-0-1-1, Arndt c 3-1-1-1, E.Smith dp 2-0-0-0, 2-0-0-0, Novotny ph 1-0-0-0, Hernandez lf 3-0-0-0. Totals: 29-4-6-3.Colorado Mesa (AB-R-H-RBI)Bradford ss 4-0-1-1, Arrieta 2b 3-1-1-1, Smith dp 3-1-1-1, Fugate 1b 2-1-0-0, Distler c 3-1-2-2, Avina pr 0-0-0-0, Christensen 3b 3-0-1-0, Haller lf 2-0-0-0, Jorissen ph 1-0-0-0, Crouch rf 3-0-1-0, Mendoza cf 3-1-0-0. Totals: 27-5-7-5.Northern State;102;001;0;—;4;6;2Colorado Mesa;400;000;1;—;5;7;2E—Richardson (9), Arndt (1), Christensen (6), Crouch (1). LOB—NSU 6, CMU 3.2B—Richardson 2 (8). 3B—Bradford (3). HR—Arndt (3), Arrieta (2), Smith (6), Distler (5). SB—Avina (8), Christensen (4).PitchingNorthern State (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)Elrod 0.1-3-4-4-0-0, Anderson 6-4-1-1-0-6.Colorado Mesa (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)Mauser 4-4-3-1-2-4, Adair 2-2-1-1-0-2, Smith (W, 8-2) 1-0-0-0-0-0.WP: Anderson (5), Mauser (4). HBP: Fugate (by Elrod).T: 1:43. A: 49.Colorado Mesa 6, Northern State 1Game 2Northern State (AB-R-H-RBI)H.Smith cf 2-0-0-0, Novotny ph/cf 2-0-0-0, Fauske rf 2-0-1-0, Barrientos ss 3-0-0-0, Eagle 1b 2-0-1-0, Richardson 3b 3-0-1-0, Zbylut 2b 3-0-1-0, Arndt dp 2-1-0-0, E.Smith c 3-0-1-0, Carlson pr 0-0-0-0, Hernandez lf 3-0-0-0 . Totals: 25-1-5-0.Colorado Mesa (AB-R-H-RBI)Bradford ss 3-1-0-0, Arrieta 2b 3-2-2-1, Smith p 3-0-1-0, Avina pr 0-0-0-0, Fugate 1b 3-1-2-2, Distler c 2-0-0-1, Christensen 3b 3-1-1-1, Haller lf 2-0-0-0, Cripps ph 1-0-0-0, Crouch rf 3-1-2-0, Mendoza cf 2-0-1-1, Jorissen ph 1-0-1-0. Totals: 26-6-10-6.Northern State;000;010;0;—;1;5;2Colorado Mesa;210;021;x;—;6;10;1E—Richardson (10), Hernandez (2), Distler (2). LOB—NSU 6, CMU 4.HR—Fugate (3), Christensen (1). SF—Distler (3). SB—Avina (9), Crouch 2 (3). CS—Eagle (1), Bradford (2), Mendoza (1).PitchingNorthern State (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)Anderson (L, 5-6) 5.2-10-6-4-0-7, Rux 0.1-0-0-0-0-0.Colorado Mesa (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)Smith (W, 9-2) 7-5-1-0-3-8.WP: Anderson 6), Smith (6). HBP: Bradford (by Anderson). PB: Distler (2).T: 1:25. A: 49. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Visitor Bk Pb Sport Linguistics Inorganic Chemistry Physiology Sac Lob Total A: Hr Softball Cmu Mesa Metallurgy Bradford Stadium Sb Anderson Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Wed 86% 31° 56° Wed Wednesday 56°/31° Snow showers possible. Lows overnight in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 86% Sunrise: 07:24 AM Sunset: 07:22:37 PM Humidity: 64% Wind: N @ 12 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Thu 7% 28° 52° Thu Thursday 52°/28° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 07:22:26 AM Sunset: 07:23:37 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: N @ 15 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night A few clouds overnight. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 2% 32° 55° Fri Friday 55°/32° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:20:51 AM Sunset: 07:24:37 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: ENE @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Friday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 2% 43° 62° Sat Saturday 62°/43° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:19:15 AM Sunset: 07:25:37 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: SSE @ 11 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Saturday Night Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 47% 36° 60° Sun Sunday 60°/36° Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 47% Sunrise: 07:17:40 AM Sunset: 07:26:37 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: S @ 15 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Mon 10% 30° 47° Mon Monday 47°/30° Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 07:16:05 AM Sunset: 07:27:36 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: N @ 19 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night Partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Tue 2% 31° 50° Tue Tuesday 50°/31° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:14:29 AM Sunset: 07:28:36 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: N @ 15 mph UV Index: 6 High Tuesday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business