No. 19 Biola 7, Colo. Mesa 0

Thursday at La Mirada, California

Men

Singles

No. 1 — Sebastian Herrera, BU, def. Steven Howe 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 — Alexei Prokopchuk, BU, def. Moises Cure 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 — Antonia Varona, BU, def. Christian Albrechtsen 6-4, 6-3; No. 4 — Tomas Gomez, BU, def. Jorge Abreau 6-0, 6-3; No. 5 — Isaac Cordova, BU, def. Tyler Landen 6-4, 6-1; No. 6 — Ashton Heynes, BU, def. Jandre van Wyck 7-6 (9-7), 6-4, 10-5.

Doubles

No. 1 — Varona/Prokopchek, BU, def. Albrechtsen/Landen 6-0; No. 2 — Herrera/Carlos Solorzano, BU, def. Howe/van Wyck 6-4; No. 3 — Callen Hein/ Gomez. BU, led Cure/Tegan Hartman 4-2.

No. 25 Biola 7, Colo. Mesa 0

Friday at El Mirada, California

Women

Singles

No. 1 — Clobeyshae Emery, BU, def. Issy Coman 6-1, 6-3; No. 2 — Mary Brascia, BU, def. Makenna Livingston 6-1, 6-2; No. 3 — Alexandria Mann, BU, def. Maike Waldburger 6-2, 7-5; No. 4 — Lily McNeill, BU, def. Halle Romero 7-5, 6-3; No. 5 — Gaby Carvajal, BU, def. Macy Richards 6-3, 6-3; No. 6 — Carly Chan, BU, def. Julianna Campos 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles

No. 1 — Emery/Brascia, BU, def. Waldburger/Paige Furin 6-1; No. 2 — Brooke Fager/Mann, BU, def. Livingston/Richards 6-2; No. 3 — Amelia Kitts/McNeill, Bu, led Coman/Romero 4-3.