agate CMU tennis agate, March 3, 2022 Mar 4, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print No. 19 Biola 7, Colo. Mesa 0Thursday at La Mirada, CaliforniaMenSinglesNo. 1 — Sebastian Herrera, BU, def. Steven Howe 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 — Alexei Prokopchuk, BU, def. Moises Cure 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 — Antonia Varona, BU, def. Christian Albrechtsen 6-4, 6-3; No. 4 — Tomas Gomez, BU, def. Jorge Abreau 6-0, 6-3; No. 5 — Isaac Cordova, BU, def. Tyler Landen 6-4, 6-1; No. 6 — Ashton Heynes, BU, def. Jandre van Wyck 7-6 (9-7), 6-4, 10-5.DoublesNo. 1 — Varona/Prokopchek, BU, def. Albrechtsen/Landen 6-0; No. 2 — Herrera/Carlos Solorzano, BU, def. Howe/van Wyck 6-4; No. 3 — Callen Hein/ Gomez. BU, led Cure/Tegan Hartman 4-2.No. 25 Biola 7, Colo. Mesa 0Friday at El Mirada, CaliforniaWomenSinglesNo. 1 — Clobeyshae Emery, BU, def. Issy Coman 6-1, 6-3; No. 2 — Mary Brascia, BU, def. Makenna Livingston 6-1, 6-2; No. 3 — Alexandria Mann, BU, def. Maike Waldburger 6-2, 7-5; No. 4 — Lily McNeill, BU, def. Halle Romero 7-5, 6-3; No. 5 — Gaby Carvajal, BU, def. Macy Richards 6-3, 6-3; No. 6 — Carly Chan, BU, def. Julianna Campos 6-4, 6-1.DoublesNo. 1 — Emery/Brascia, BU, def. Waldburger/Paige Furin 6-1; No. 2 — Brooke Fager/Mann, BU, def. Livingston/Richards 6-2; No. 3 — Amelia Kitts/McNeill, Bu, led Coman/Romero 4-3. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Agate Tennis Doubles Score Sport Woman Single Bu Mathematics Lily Mcneill California Mirada La Mirada El Makenna Livingston Mesa Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 1% 39° 67° Thu Thursday 67°/39° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:43:55 AM Sunset: 06:09:14 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: ESE @ 12 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 54% 37° 56° Fri Friday 56°/37° Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 54% Sunrise: 06:42:27 AM Sunset: 06:10:18 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: SE @ 11 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Friday Night Rain showers in the evening with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Sat 43% 32° 49° Sat Saturday 49°/32° Showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 43% Sunrise: 06:40:58 AM Sunset: 06:11:21 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Rain and snow showers in the evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Sun 33% 28° 42° Sun Sunday 42°/28° Rain and snow showers in the morning. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 33% Sunrise: 06:39:28 AM Sunset: 06:12:24 PM Humidity: 61% Wind: WSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Occasional snow showers. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. Mon 24% 20° 40° Mon Monday 40°/20° Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:37:58 AM Sunset: 06:13:27 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: N @ 11 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night A mostly clear sky. Low around 20F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 2% 26° 43° Tue Tuesday 43°/26° Sunny. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:36:27 AM Sunset: 06:14:29 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: NE @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 18% 27° 46° Wed Wednesday 46°/27° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 18% Sunrise: 06:34:56 AM Sunset: 06:15:32 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: SW @ 9 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy skies with a few snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business