Metro State 6, Colorado Mesa 1

Friday at Denver

Men

Singles

No. 1 — Jeanloup Auzias, MSUD, def. Steven Howe 6-3, 6-4; No. 2 — Carlos Pinedo, MSUD def. Christian Albrechtsen 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 — Alejandro Jimenez, MSUD, def. Jorge Abreu 7-6 (7-0), 6-3; No. 4 — Andy Caruana, MSUD, def. Tyler Landen 6-1, 6-1; No. 5 — David Kijak, MSUD, def. Jandre Van Wyk 3-6, 6-3, 10-6; No. 6 — Billy McDermott, MSUD, def. Tegan Hartman 6-2, 6-4

Doubles

No. 1 — Pinedo/Caruana, MSUD, def. Landen/Albrechtsen 6-4; No. 2 — Howe/Van Wyk, CMU, def. Jimenez/McDermott 6-3; No. 3 — Abreu /Hartman, CMU def. Auzias/Dayton Fisher 6-4

Metro State 4, Colorado Mesa 3Women

Singles

No. 1 — Ava Neuburger-Higby, MSUD, def. Issy Coman 6-3, 0-2, injury default; No. 2 — Isabel Heras, MSUD, def. Makenna Livingston 6-4, 6-7, 6-3; No. 3 — Maike Waldburger, CMU def. Castello 5-7, 6-2, 6-3; No. 4 — Marie Cool, MSUD, def. Halle Romero 6-3, 6-4; No. 5 — Macy Richards, CMU, def. Monica Guarin 6-4 6-1; No. 6 — Julianna Campos, CMU, def. Kayla Myburgh 2-6, 6-2 10-7

Doubles

No. 1 — Neuburger-Higby/Heras, MSUD, def. Livingston/Richards 6-3; No. 2 — Cool/Castello, MSUD def. Coman/Romero 6-4; No. 3 — Myburgh/Guarin, MSUD, def. Waldburger/Page Furin 6-4

