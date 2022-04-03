Colo. Mesa 7, Colo. College 2

Men

Saturday at Colorado Springs

Singles

No. 1 — Steven Howe, CMU, def. Aiden Little 6-2, 6-4; No. 2 — Andrew Kaelin, CC, def. Christian Albrechtsen 4-6, 6-4, 11-9; No. 3 — Jorge Abreu Lajes, CMU, def. Jack Delafield 6-7 (7-1), 6-4, 10-3; No. 4 — Tyler Landen, CMU, def. Lucas Pastor 6-4, 3-6, 10-6; No. 5 — Jandre Van Wyk, CMU, def. Nate Beerman 6-1, 6-1; No. 6 — Tegan Hartman, CMU, def. Alex Kaley 6-2, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1 — Landen/Albrechtsen, CMU def. Kaelin/Delafield 8-7 (8-6); No. 2 — Howe/VanWyk, CMU, def. Alex Kley/Pastor 8-3; No. 3 — Jacob Adas/Beerman, CC, def. Hartman/Abreu Lajes 8-3.

Colo. Mesa 8, Colo. College 1

Women

Singles

No. 1 — Makenna Livingston, CMU, def. Christina Heffron 6-3, 7-6 (7-5); No. 2 — Maike Waldburger, CMU, def. Maddy Meister 6-2, 6-1; No. 3 — Halle Romero, CMU, def. Elizabeth Girian 6-0, 6-3; No. 4 — Macy Richards, CMU, def. Romi Horor 6-2, 6-2; No. 5 — Julianna Campos, CMU, def. Gigi Jensen 6-3, 6-0; No. 6 — Malia Rivera, CC, def. Audrey O’Rear 6-2, 6-4

Doubles

No. 1 — Livingston/Richards, CMU, def. Olivia Dicks/Meister 8-3; No. 2 — Waldburger/Romero, CMU, def. Jensen/Rivera 8-2; No. 3 — Campos/Lauren Thomas, CMU, def. Girian/Heffron 8-4