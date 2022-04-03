agate CMU tennis results, April 3, 2022 Apr 3, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Colo. Mesa 7, Colo. College 2MenSaturday at Colorado SpringsSinglesNo. 1 — Steven Howe, CMU, def. Aiden Little 6-2, 6-4; No. 2 — Andrew Kaelin, CC, def. Christian Albrechtsen 4-6, 6-4, 11-9; No. 3 — Jorge Abreu Lajes, CMU, def. Jack Delafield 6-7 (7-1), 6-4, 10-3; No. 4 — Tyler Landen, CMU, def. Lucas Pastor 6-4, 3-6, 10-6; No. 5 — Jandre Van Wyk, CMU, def. Nate Beerman 6-1, 6-1; No. 6 — Tegan Hartman, CMU, def. Alex Kaley 6-2, 6-2DoublesNo. 1 — Landen/Albrechtsen, CMU def. Kaelin/Delafield 8-7 (8-6); No. 2 — Howe/VanWyk, CMU, def. Alex Kley/Pastor 8-3; No. 3 — Jacob Adas/Beerman, CC, def. Hartman/Abreu Lajes 8-3.Colo. Mesa 8, Colo. College 1WomenSinglesNo. 1 — Makenna Livingston, CMU, def. Christina Heffron 6-3, 7-6 (7-5); No. 2 — Maike Waldburger, CMU, def. Maddy Meister 6-2, 6-1; No. 3 — Halle Romero, CMU, def. Elizabeth Girian 6-0, 6-3; No. 4 — Macy Richards, CMU, def. Romi Horor 6-2, 6-2; No. 5 — Julianna Campos, CMU, def. Gigi Jensen 6-3, 6-0; No. 6 — Malia Rivera, CC, def. Audrey O’Rear 6-2, 6-4DoublesNo. 1 — Livingston/Richards, CMU, def. Olivia Dicks/Meister 8-3; No. 2 — Waldburger/Romero, CMU, def. Jensen/Rivera 8-2; No. 3 — Campos/Lauren Thomas, CMU, def. Girian/Heffron 8-4 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Cmu Doubles Tennis Building Industry Mathematics Colo. Mesa Colorado Springs College Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sun 38% 41° 62° Sun Sunday 62°/41° A few morning showers. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 38% Sunrise: 06:55:20 AM Sunset: 07:40:17 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: NE @ 17 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 2% 48° 68° Mon Monday 68°/48° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:53:46 AM Sunset: 07:41:15 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: SW @ 17 mph UV Index: 6 High Monday Night Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Tue 2% 31° 58° Tue Tuesday 58°/31° Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:52:12 AM Sunset: 07:42:13 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: WNW @ 23 mph UV Index: 6 High Tuesday Night Clear skies. Gusty winds early. Low 31F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Wed 0% 31° 54° Wed Wednesday 54°/31° Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:50:39 AM Sunset: 07:43:11 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: N @ 14 mph UV Index: 7 High Wednesday Night Mainly clear. Low 31F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 0% 33° 59° Thu Thursday 59°/33° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:49:06 AM Sunset: 07:44:09 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: NNE @ 10 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 0% 41° 70° Fri Friday 70°/41° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:47:34 AM Sunset: 07:45:07 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: NE @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Friday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 0% 48° 78° Sat Saturday 78°/48° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:46:02 AM Sunset: 07:46:05 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: S @ 13 mph UV Index: 7 High Saturday Night Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business