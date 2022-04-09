Metro St. 5, Colorado Mesa 2

Friday at Elliott Tennis Center

Women

Singles

No. 1 — Makenna Livingston, CMU, def. Ava Neuburger-Higby, MSUD, retired; No. 2 — Isabel Heras, MSUD, def. Maike Waldburger 6-1, 6-3; No. 3 — Gala Castello, MSUD, def. Halle Romero 6-1, 6-0; No. 4 — Marie Cool, MSUD, def. Macy Richards 6-3, 7-6 (7-4); No. 5 — Julianna Campos, CMU, def. Kayla Myburgh 6-4, 6-2; No. 6 — Monica Guarin, MSUD, def. Paige Furin 6-4, 6-0.

Doubles

No. 1 — Neuburger-Higby/Heras, MSUD, def. Livingston/Richards 6-4; No. 2 — Cool/Castello, MSUD, def. Waldburger/Romero 6-4; No. 3 — Campos/Furin, CMU, def. Guarin/Myburgh 6-2

Metro St. 7, Colorado Mesa 0

Men

Singles

No. 1 — Jeanloup Auzias, MSUD, def. Steven Howe 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 — Carlos Pinedo, MSUD, def. Christian Albrechtsen 6-4, 6-7 (10-8), 10-7; No. 3 — Alejandro Jimenez, MSUD, def. Jorge Abru Lajes 6-3, 6-3; No. 4 — Jack McDermott, MSUD, def. Moises Cure 6-4, 6-4; No. 5 — Andy Caruana, MSUD, def. Tyler Landen 6-2, 3-6, 10-7; No. 6 — Billy McDermott, MSUD, def. Tegan Hartman 6-1, 7-6 (7-4)

Doubles

No. 1 — Pinedo/Caruana, MSUD, def. Albrechtsen/Landen 6-4; No. 2 — McDermott/McDermott, MSUD, def. Howe/Jandre Van Wyk 7-6 (7-4); No. 3 — Auzias/Dayton Fisher, MSUD, def. Hartman/Cure 6-2