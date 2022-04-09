agate CMU tennis results, April 8, 2022 Apr 9, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Metro St. 5, Colorado Mesa 2Friday at Elliott Tennis CenterWomenSinglesNo. 1 — Makenna Livingston, CMU, def. Ava Neuburger-Higby, MSUD, retired; No. 2 — Isabel Heras, MSUD, def. Maike Waldburger 6-1, 6-3; No. 3 — Gala Castello, MSUD, def. Halle Romero 6-1, 6-0; No. 4 — Marie Cool, MSUD, def. Macy Richards 6-3, 7-6 (7-4); No. 5 — Julianna Campos, CMU, def. Kayla Myburgh 6-4, 6-2; No. 6 — Monica Guarin, MSUD, def. Paige Furin 6-4, 6-0.DoublesNo. 1 — Neuburger-Higby/Heras, MSUD, def. Livingston/Richards 6-4; No. 2 — Cool/Castello, MSUD, def. Waldburger/Romero 6-4; No. 3 — Campos/Furin, CMU, def. Guarin/Myburgh 6-2Metro St. 7, Colorado Mesa 0MenSinglesNo. 1 — Jeanloup Auzias, MSUD, def. Steven Howe 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 — Carlos Pinedo, MSUD, def. Christian Albrechtsen 6-4, 6-7 (10-8), 10-7; No. 3 — Alejandro Jimenez, MSUD, def. Jorge Abru Lajes 6-3, 6-3; No. 4 — Jack McDermott, MSUD, def. Moises Cure 6-4, 6-4; No. 5 — Andy Caruana, MSUD, def. Tyler Landen 6-2, 3-6, 10-7; No. 6 — Billy McDermott, MSUD, def. Tegan Hartman 6-1, 7-6 (7-4)DoublesNo. 1 — Pinedo/Caruana, MSUD, def. Albrechtsen/Landen 6-4; No. 2 — McDermott/McDermott, MSUD, def. Howe/Jandre Van Wyk 7-6 (7-4); No. 3 — Auzias/Dayton Fisher, MSUD, def. Hartman/Cure 6-2 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Agate Tennis Doubles Score Sport Woman Single Elliott Tennis Center Cmu Msud Mathematics Metro Ava Neuburger-higby Mesa Isabel Heras Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 9% 37° 75° Sat Saturday 75°/37° Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 9% Sunrise: 06:46:02 AM Sunset: 07:46:04 PM Humidity: 22% Wind: SSW @ 22 mph UV Index: 6 High Saturday Night Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 37F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Sun 0% 37° 57° Sun Sunday 57°/37° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:44:31 AM Sunset: 07:47:02 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: WNW @ 15 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 37F. N winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 8% 43° 70° Mon Monday 70°/43° Considerably cloudy, windy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 06:43 AM Sunset: 07:48 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: SSW @ 24 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Monday Night Partly cloudy and windy early followed by increasing clouds and periods of rain later at night. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tue 71% 28° 46° Tue Tuesday 46°/28° Cloudy with rain. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 71% Sunrise: 06:41:30 AM Sunset: 07:48:58 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: W @ 15 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Considerable cloudiness. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 13% 27° 47° Wed Wednesday 47°/27° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 13% Sunrise: 06:40 AM Sunset: 07:49:56 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: W @ 15 mph UV Index: 6 High Wednesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 8% 31° 54° Thu Thursday 54°/31° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 06:38:31 AM Sunset: 07:50:53 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: WSW @ 12 mph UV Index: 6 High Thursday Night Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 4% 30° 55° Fri Friday 55°/30° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 06:37:03 AM Sunset: 07:51:51 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: WNW @ 11 mph UV Index: 7 High Friday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business