agate CMU tennis results, Feb. 11, 2022 Feb 12, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Ottawa 6, Colorado Mesa 1Friday at Glendale, Ariz.MenSinglesNo. 1 — Austin Todd, OU, def. Steven Howe 6-4, 6-2; No. 2 — Liam Spiers, OU, def. Moises Cure 6-2, 6-1; No. 3 — Bryde Bodak, OU, def. Jorge Abreau 6-1, 7-5; No. 4 — Christian Albrechtsen, CMU, def. Goor Adiv 6-3, 6-2; No. 5 — Michael Loyd, OU, def. Jandre Van Wyk 6-0, 6-3; No. 6 — Gianmarco Pitotti, OU, def. Tegan Hartman 6-2, 6-1.DoublesNo. 1 — Cure/Albrechtsen, CMU, def. Loyd/Todd 6-4; No. 2 — Bodak/Spiers, OU, def. Howe/Abreau 6-3; No. 3 — Adiv/Pitotti, OU, def. Van Wyk/Hartman 6-3.Ottawa 6, Colorado Mesa 1Friday at Glendale, Ariz.WomenSinglesNo. 1 — Giulia Leali, OU, def. Makenna Livingston 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 — Johanna Sotelo Mera, OU def. Maike Waldburger 3-6, 7-5, 10-6; No. 3 — Paulette Careaga, OU, def. Macy Richards 5-7, 6-3, 10-6; No. 4 — Antonia Kostoff, OU, def. Julianna Campos 6-0 6-1; No. 5 — Tiana Pritts, OU, def. Audrey O’Rear 6-3, 6-2; No. 6 — Keenan Kelley, CMU, def. Veronica Gallardo 6-1, 6-7 (7-4), 11-9.DoublesNo. 1 — Leali/Sotelo Mera, OU, def. Maldburger/Livingston 6-2; No. 2 — Richards/Paige Furin, CMU, def. Careaga/Kostoff 6-1; No. 3 — Gallardo/Pritts, OU, def. Campos/Thomas 6-3.Western N.M. 4, Colorado Mesa 3Friday at Glendale, Ariz.MenSinglesNo. 1 — Jonathan Vega, WMNU, def. Steven Howe 6-1, 7-6 (7-3); No. 2 — Jorge Abreu, CMU, def. Javier Romero 6-1, 0-6, 6-3; No. 3 — Moises Cure, CMU, def. Yu-Jhe Du 6-3, 7-5; No. 4 — Patricio Larrea, WNMU, def. Christian Albrechtsen 6-4, 6-4; No. 5 — Brendan Lock, WNMU, def. Jandre van Wyk 4-6, 6-1, 6-0; No. 6 — Tegan Hartman, CMU, def. Rodrigo Mere 6-3, 6-3.DoublesNo. 1 — Joaquin Delpino/Yu-Jhe Du, WNMU, def. Cure/Albrechtsen 6-1; No. 2 — Vega/Romero, WNMU, def. Howe/Abreu 7-5; No. 3 — van Wyk/Hartman, CMU, def. Colorado Mesa 6, Western N.M. 1Friday at Glendale, Ariz.WomenSinglesNo. 1 — Livia Leite, WNMU, def. Makenna Livingston 4-6, 6-1 6-2; No. 2 — Maike Waldburger, CMU, def. Andreea Arnautu 6-3, 6-2; No. 3 — Macy Richards, CMU, def. Kajsa Gedlitschka 5-7, 6-4 6-0; No. 4 — Julianna Campos. CMU, def. Julia Terrazs 6-2, 5-7, 6-1; No. 5 — Kenna Kelley, CMU, def. Caini Wang 2-6, 7-5, 6-2; No. 6 — Paige Furin, CMU, def. Nicold Gonzalez 6-1, 6-2.DoublesNo. 1 — Waldburger/Furin, CMU, def. Massiel Paredes/Terrazas 6-1; No. 2 — Gedlitschka/Leite, WNMU, def. Richards/Livingston 7-6 (9-7); No. 3 — Audrey O'Rear/Lauren Thomas, CMU, def. Wang/Gonzalez 6-4. 