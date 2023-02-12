agate CMU tennis results, Feb. 11, 2023 Feb 12, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Colorado Mesa 6, Augustana 1MenSaturday at Kearney, Neb.SinglesNo. 1 — Henry Dornbusch, AU, def. Tyler Landen 6-2, 6-1; No. 2 — William Leschig, CMU def. Nicholas LaPoint 6-4, 7-6 (7-3); No. 3 — Emil Hultman, CMU, def. Meg Siritaworachan 6-4, 6-2; No. 4 — Jorge Abreu CMU, def. Tyson Cowger 7-6 (7-4), 6-4; No. 5 — Jandre VanWyk, CMU, def. Joseph Plachy 6-4, 1-6, 6-4; No. 6 — Diogo Manzano, CMU, def. Clayton Poppenga 6-4, 6-4DoublesNo. 1 — Landen/VanWyk, CMU, def Dornbusch/LaPoint 6-3; No. 2 — Leschig/Manzano, CMU, def. Siritaworachan/Poppenga 6-3; No. 3 — Abreu/Hartman, CMU, def. Cowger/Christian Cortinas 6-3Colorado Mesa 5, William Jewell 2MenSinglesNo. 1 — Ugnius Bickauskis, WJ, def William Leschig 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (9-7); No. 2 — Emil Hultman, CMU, def. Max Quennery 6-0, 6-4; No. 3 — Jorge Abreu, CMU def. Gage Foltz 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (7-4); No. 4 — Jandre VanWyk, CMU, def. Julien Lafranchise 6-0, 6-3; No. 5 — Henry Scheck, CMU, def. Cory Conley 6-2, 6-0; No. 6 – Tegan Hartman, CMU, def. Ian Lewis 6-1, 6-2DoublesNo. 1 — Bickauskis/Foltz, WJ, def. Tyler Landen/Van Wyk 6-4; No. 2 — Lafranchise/Quennery, WJ, def. Leschig/Diogo Manzana 6-3; No. 3 — Abreu/Hartman, CMU, def. Conley/Evan Acuff 7-5Augustana 5, Colorado Mesa 0WomenSinglesNo. 1 — Florentia Hadjigeorgiou, AU, def. Makenna Livingston 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 — Senem Ocal, AU def. Macy Richards 6-4, 6-1; No. 3 — Aleksandra Kistanova led Halle Romero 6-3, 2-5, DNF; No. 4 — Laura Arce Vieyra, AU, def. Julianna Campos 6-0, 6-3; No. 5 — Paige Furin, CMU, led Margarita Chouliara 6-0, 3-5 DNF; No. 6 — Gabriala Jancikova, AU, def. Kristin Thomas 6-2, 6-2DoublesNo. 1 — Hadjigeorgiou/Ocal, AU def. Livingston/Richards 7-6 (7-5); No. 2 — Kistanova/Jancikova, AU, def. Romero/Furin 6-2; No. 3 — Arce Vieyra/Gianson, AU, def. Campos/Thomas 6-2 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Mathematics Law Construction Industry Goldsmithing Inorganic Chemistry Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 1% 26° 46° Sat Saturday 46°/26° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:10:23 AM Sunset: 05:46:40 PM Humidity: 78% Wind: SE @ 4 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Sun 2% 27° 50° Sun Sunday 50°/27° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:09:14 AM Sunset: 05:47:49 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: NE @ 4 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Mon 41% 31° 48° Mon Monday 48°/31° Afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 41% Sunrise: 07:08:05 AM Sunset: 05:48:58 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: E @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Mostly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tue 60% 24° 39° Tue Tuesday 39°/24° Rain mixed with snow. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 60% Sunrise: 07:06:54 AM Sunset: 05:50:08 PM Humidity: 68% Wind: WNW @ 10 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Wed 49% 10° 30° Wed Wednesday 30°/10° Watching a potential winter storm. Snow showers early. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 49% Sunrise: 07:05:41 AM Sunset: 05:51:16 PM Humidity: 65% Wind: NW @ 11 mph UV Index: 1 Low Wednesday Night Partly cloudy. Low around 10F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 4% 10° 33° Thu Thursday 33°/10° Sunshine. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:04:28 AM Sunset: 05:52:25 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: ENE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night A mostly clear sky. Low around 10F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 3% 20° 37° Fri Friday 37°/20° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:03:14 AM Sunset: 05:53:33 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: ENE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business