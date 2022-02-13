Arizona Christian 6, Colorado Mesa 1

Saturday at Phoenix

Men

Singles

No. 1 — Anthony Popyrin, ACU, def. Steven Howe 3-6, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 — Jonas Wand, ACU, def. Jorge Abreu 6-4, 6-4; No. 3 — Moises Cure, CMU, def. Andrew Millet 7-6, 6-3, (8-6); No. 4 — Jose Dominguez, ACU, def. Christian Albrechtsen 6-1, 6-4; No. 5 — Andrew Vasquez, ACU, def. Tegan Hartman 7-6 (9-7), 6-1; No. 6 — Thomas Martin, ACU, def. Jandre van Wyk 4-6, retired.

Doubles

No. 1 — Popyrin/Wand, ACU, def. Cure/Albrechtsen 6-4; No. 2 — Howe/Abreu, CMU, def. Vasquez/Domingues 6-4; No. 3 — Millet/Thomas, ACU, def. van Wyk/Hartman 6-2.

Colorado Mesa 7, Arizona Christian

Saturday at Phoenix

Women

Singles

No. 1 — Makenna Livingston, CMU, def. Deondra Baccus 7-5 6-4; No. 2 — Maike Waldburger, CMU, def. Vittoria Quadri 6-2, 1-6, 6-2; No. 3 — Macy Richards, CMU def. Johanna Lutz 6-3, 6-4; No. 4 — Audrey O’Rear, CMU, def. Karla Grobbelaar 7-6 (7-5), 6-3; No. 5 — Kenna Kelley, CMU, def. Emma Troyer 6-2, 6-0; No. 6 — Paige Furin, CMU, def. Samantha Salim 6-0. 6-0.

Doubles

No. 1 — Waldburger/Furin, CMU, def. Bacchus/Quadri 6-1; No. 2 — Livingston/Richards, CMU, def. Lutz.Grobbelaar 6-2; No. 3 — Julianna Campos//Lauren Thomas, CMU, def. Sylvie Schoenen/Troyer 6-0.