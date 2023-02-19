agate CMU tennis results, Feb. 18, 2023 Feb 19, 2023 8 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Colorado Mesa 7, Arizona Christian 0Saturday at Phoenix DualsWomenSinglesNo. 1 — Macy Richards, CMU, def. Deondra Bacchus 7-5, 6-4; No. 2 — Makenna Livingston, CMU, def. Vittoria Quadri 6-4, 6-1; No. 3 — Paige Furin, CMU, def. Karla Grobbelaar 6-1, 6-3; No. 4 — Kristen Thomas, CMU, def. Kendra Farrell 6-2, 6-1; No. 5 — Delia Maier, CMU, def. Emma Troyer 6-1, 6-2; No. 6 — Jane Steur, CMU, def. Emma Thompson 6-4, 6-3DoublesNo. 1 — Livingston/Issy Coman, CMU, def. Bacchus/Quadri 6-2; No. 2 — Richards/Halle Romero, CMU, def. Grobbelaar/Farrell 6-2; No. 3 — Julianna Campos/Furin, CMU, def. Troyer/Stork 6-2Colorado Mesa 4, Ottawa 3MenSinglesNo. 1 — Goor Adiv, OU, def. William Leschig 3-6, 7-6 (7-0), 6-4; No. 2 — Gianmarco Pitotti, OU, def. Emil Hultman 6-1, 7-5; No. 3 — Jorge Abreu, CMU, def. Noah Koercessy 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 — Jandre van Wyk, CMU, def. Sean Milshteen 5-7, 6-3, 6-4; No. 5 — Diogo Manzano, CMU, def. Viktor Setzer 2-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3; No. 6 — Henry Scheck, CMU, def. Saul Bautista 6-0, 6-1DoublesNo. 1 — Pitotti/Adiv, OU, def. Leschig/Manzano 6-2; No. 2 — Milschteen/Koercessy, OU, def. Hultman/van Wyk 7-5; No. 3 — Scheck/Abreu, CMU, def. Setzer/Bautista 6-2 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Mathematics Law Motor Vehicles Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 15% 20° 37° Sat Saturday 37°/20° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:02:04 AM Sunset: 05:54:45 PM Humidity: 82% Wind: SSE @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Partly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 20F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 4% 24° 43° Sun Sunday 43°/24° Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:00:48 AM Sunset: 05:55:53 PM Humidity: 61% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Mon 7% 29° 44° Mon Monday 44°/29° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 06:59:31 AM Sunset: 05:57 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tue 52% 38° 48° Tue Tuesday 48°/38° Showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 52% Sunrise: 06:58:13 AM Sunset: 05:58:08 PM Humidity: 67% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Cloudy. Some light rain is likely. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Wed 66% 22° 42° Wed Wednesday 42°/22° Watching a potential winter storm. Rain changing to snow. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 66% Sunrise: 06:56:54 AM Sunset: 05:59:14 PM Humidity: 61% Wind: SW @ 19 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Thu 24% 29° 37° Thu Thursday 37°/29° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:55:33 AM Sunset: 06:00:21 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: S @ 12 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected. Fri 47% 23° 40° Fri Friday 40°/23° Chance of a few snow showers. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 47% Sunrise: 06:54:12 AM Sunset: 06:01:27 PM Humidity: 70% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Scattered snow flurries and snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business