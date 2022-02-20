Idaho State 7, Colorado Mesa 0

Saturday at Pocatello, Idaho

Women

Singles

No. 1 — Hana Cho, ISU, def. Makenna Livingston 6-2, 6-1; No. 2 — Megan Lang-Gould, ISU, def. Maike Waldburger 6-2, 6-3; No. 3 — Lola O’Lideadha, ISU, def. Halle Romero 6-0, 6-2; No. 4 — Lean Kuruvilla, ISU, def. Macy Richards 6-4, 6-3; No. 5 — Luna Urso, ISU, def. Julianna Campos 6-4, 6-1; No. 6 — Adriene Pavek, ISU, def. Kenna Kelley 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 — Cho/Kuruvilla, ISU, def. Waldburger/Paige Furin 6-4; No. 2 — Sol O’Lideadha/Lola O’Lideadha, ISU, def. Romero/Coman 6-2; No. 3 — Lang-Gould/Pavek, ISU, def. Lauren Thomas/Richards 6-2

Men

Singles

No. 1 — Aleksandar Petrovic, ISU, def. Steven Howe 6-3, 6-4; No. 2 — Andreas Kramer, ISU, def. Moises Cure 6-2, 6-0; No. 3 — Hiroki Fujita, ISU, def. Jorge Abreau 6-2, 4-6, 6-3; No. 4 — Ege Cankus, ISU, def. Christian Albrechtsen 6-4, 6-2; No. 5 — Ethan Lye, ISU, def. Tegan Hartman 6-3, 6-2; No. 6 — Wikus Robbertse, ISU, def. Brandon Keller 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1 — Patrick Kristensen/Kramer, ISU, def. Cure/Albrechtsen 6-3; o. 2 — Fujita/Robbertse, ISU, def. Howe/Abreau 6-0; No 3 — Lye/Cankus, ISU, def. Hartman/Jandre van Wyk 6-4

Colorado Mesa 7, College of Idaho 0

Women

Singles

No. 1 — Makenna Livingston, CMU, def. Taylor Johnson 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 — Maike Waldburger, CMU, def. Lauren Kreutzer 6-3, 7-5; No. 3 — Halle Romero, CMU, def. Leiana Almaraz 6-0, 6-4; No. 4 — Macy Richards, CMU, def. Morgan Leavitt 6-0, 6-0; No. 5 — Audrey O'Rear, CMU, def. Anna Willcuts 6-3, 6-2; No. 6 — Paige Furin, CMU, def. Summer Townsend 6-0 6-2

Doubles

No. 1 — Waldburger/Furin, CMU, def. Kreutzer/Johnson 6-0; No. 2 — Livingston/Richards, CMU, def. Almaras/Willcuts 6-4; No. 3 — Julianna Campos/Lauren Thomas, CMU, def. Townsend/Leavitt 6-1