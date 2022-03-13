Colorado Mesa 4, Dixie State 3

Women

Saturday at St. George, Utah

Singles

No. 1 — Alexandra Hildreth, DSU, def. Issy Coman 7-5, 6-3; No. 2 — Makenna Livingston, CMU, de. Juliana Honczaruk 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 — Maike Waldburger, CMU, def. Sabrina Longsdon 6-2, 2-6, 6-1; No. 4 — Rachel Mellor, DSU, de. Halle Romero 6-3, 6-2; No. 5 — Macy Richards, CMU, def. Angelina Amelkina 6-0, 6-2; No. 6 — Julianna Campos, CMU, def. Jane Dorny 7-5, 6-1.

Doubles

No. 1 — Honczaruk/Mellor, DSU, def. Richards/Livingston 6-0; No. 2 — Hildreth/Ya-Chi Shu, DSU, def. Waldburger/Paige Furin 6-1; No. 3 — Romero/Coman, CMU, def. Longston/Dorny 6-2

Colorado Mesa 4, Dixie State 3

Women

Singles

No. 1 — Livingston, CMU, def. Hildreth 7-6 (7-2), 6-3; No. 2 — Honczaruk, DSU, def. Waldburger 6-3, 6-4; No. 3 — Longson, DSU, def. Romero 6-1, 6-1; No. 4 — Mellor, DSU, def. Richards 6-0, 6-0; No. 5 — Campos, CMU, def. Cami Oyama 6-2, 6-4; No. 6 — Kenna Kelley, CMU, def. Dorny 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles

No. 1 — Richards/Livingston, CMU, def. Hildreth/Hsu 6-3; No. 2 — Honczaruk/Mellor, DSU, def. Romero/Coman 6-1; No. 3 — Waldburger/Furin, CMU, def. Longson/Dorny 6-3