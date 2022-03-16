Western N.M. 5, Colo. Mesa 2

Men

Tuesday at Denver

Singles

No. 1 — Jonathan Vega, WNMU, def. Steven Howe 6-2, 6-2; No. 2 — Christian Albrechtsen, CMU, def. Joaquin Delpino 5-7, 6-1, 6-2; No. 3 — Jorge Abreu, CMU, def. Javier Romero 6-3, 1-6, 6-3; No. 4 — Yu Jhe Du, WNMU, def. Tyler Landen 6-2, 6-1; No. 5 — Patricio Larrea, WNMU, def. Jandre Van Wyk 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; No. 6 — Brendan Lock, WNMU, def. Tegan Hartman 6-3, 5-7, 6-4

Doubles

No. 1 — Landen/Albrechtsen, CMU, def. Vega/Romero 6-3; No. 2 — Delpino/Du, WNMU, def. Howe/Van Wyk 6-4; No. 3 — Rodrigo Mere/Lock, WNMU def. Abreu/Hartman 6-2