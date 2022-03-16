agate CMU tennis results, March 15, 2022 Mar 16, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Western N.M. 5, Colo. Mesa 2MenTuesday at DenverSinglesNo. 1 — Jonathan Vega, WNMU, def. Steven Howe 6-2, 6-2; No. 2 — Christian Albrechtsen, CMU, def. Joaquin Delpino 5-7, 6-1, 6-2; No. 3 — Jorge Abreu, CMU, def. Javier Romero 6-3, 1-6, 6-3; No. 4 — Yu Jhe Du, WNMU, def. Tyler Landen 6-2, 6-1; No. 5 — Patricio Larrea, WNMU, def. Jandre Van Wyk 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; No. 6 — Brendan Lock, WNMU, def. Tegan Hartman 6-3, 5-7, 6-4DoublesNo. 1 — Landen/Albrechtsen, CMU, def. Vega/Romero 6-3; No. 2 — Delpino/Du, WNMU, def. Howe/Van Wyk 6-4; No. 3 — Rodrigo Mere/Lock, WNMU def. Abreu/Hartman 6-2 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Agate Tennis Doubles Score Sport Woman Single Cmu Building Industry Men Denver Mesa Colo. N.m. Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Tue 3% 38° 62° Tue Tuesday 62°/38° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:25:33 AM Sunset: 07:21:34 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: E @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Wed 71% 32° 54° Wed Wednesday 54°/32° Afternoon light rain. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 71% Sunrise: 07:23:58 AM Sunset: 07:22:35 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: NNE @ 12 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 3% 29° 51° Thu Thursday 51°/29° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:22:23 AM Sunset: 07:23:35 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: N @ 12 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night Generally fair. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 2% 31° 55° Fri Friday 55°/31° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:20:48 AM Sunset: 07:24:35 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: ENE @ 8 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Friday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 2% 42° 60° Sat Saturday 60°/42° More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:19:13 AM Sunset: 07:25:35 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: SSE @ 11 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Saturday Night Cloudy. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 39% 38° 61° Sun Sunday 61°/38° Afternoon showers. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 39% Sunrise: 07:17:38 AM Sunset: 07:26:34 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: SSE @ 12 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunday Night A few showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Mon 8% 34° 52° Mon Monday 52°/34° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 07:16:02 AM Sunset: 07:27:34 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: N @ 17 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Monday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business