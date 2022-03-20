Azusa Pacific 6, Colorado Mesa 1

Men

Saturday at Azusa, Calif.

Singles

No. 1 — Ryan Nuno, APU, def. Steven Howe 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 — Sam Sippel, APU, def. Christian Albrechtsen 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 — Ivan Noel Hornung, APU, def. Jorge Abreu 6-3, 6-3; No. 4 — Tyler Landen, CMU, def. Ian Lee 7-6 (8-6), 6-4; No. 5 — Caden Samkutty, APU, def. Jandre van Wyk 5-7, 7-6 (7-3), 1-0 (10-5); No. 6 — Cole Rassner, APU, def. Tegan Hartman 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1 — Sam Sippel/Ethan Smith, APU, def. Tyler Landen/Christian Albrechtsen 7-5; No. 2 — Elias Emilio Walter/Ryan Nuno, APU, def. Steven Howe/Jandre van Wyk 6-1; No. 3 — Tegan Hartman/Jorge Abreu, CMU, def. Dylan Parsley/Ivan Noel Hornung 6-3

Azusa Pacific 7, Colorado Mesa 0

Women

Saturday at Azusa, Calif.

No. 1 — Eleonora Liga, APU, def. Issy Coman 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 — April Wong, APU, def. Makenna Livingston 6-4, 4-6, 10-4; No. 3 — Carolyn Brooner, APU, def. Maike Waldburger 6-2, 6-2; No. 4 — Audrey Stewart, APU, def. Halle Romero 6-3, 6-4; No. 5 — Katherine Nguyen, APU, def. Macy Richards 7-6, 5-7, 10-7; No. 6 —Mikaela Mueller, APU, def. Julianna Campos 6-2, 6-3

Doubles

No. 1 — Madison Kane/Carolyn Brooner, APU, def. Makenna Livingston/Macy Richards 6-3; No. 2 — Lilla Plasek/Eleonora Liga, APU, def. Issy Coman/Halle Romero 6-3; No. 3 — Audrey Stewart/April Wong, APU, def. Paige Furin/Maike Waldburger 6-4