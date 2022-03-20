agate CMU tennis results, March 19, 2022 Mar 20, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Azusa Pacific 6, Colorado Mesa 1MenSaturday at Azusa, Calif.SinglesNo. 1 — Ryan Nuno, APU, def. Steven Howe 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 — Sam Sippel, APU, def. Christian Albrechtsen 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 — Ivan Noel Hornung, APU, def. Jorge Abreu 6-3, 6-3; No. 4 — Tyler Landen, CMU, def. Ian Lee 7-6 (8-6), 6-4; No. 5 — Caden Samkutty, APU, def. Jandre van Wyk 5-7, 7-6 (7-3), 1-0 (10-5); No. 6 — Cole Rassner, APU, def. Tegan Hartman 6-2, 6-1DoublesNo. 1 — Sam Sippel/Ethan Smith, APU, def. Tyler Landen/Christian Albrechtsen 7-5; No. 2 — Elias Emilio Walter/Ryan Nuno, APU, def. Steven Howe/Jandre van Wyk 6-1; No. 3 — Tegan Hartman/Jorge Abreu, CMU, def. Dylan Parsley/Ivan Noel Hornung 6-3Azusa Pacific 7, Colorado Mesa 0WomenSaturday at Azusa, Calif.No. 1 — Eleonora Liga, APU, def. Issy Coman 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 — April Wong, APU, def. Makenna Livingston 6-4, 4-6, 10-4; No. 3 — Carolyn Brooner, APU, def. Maike Waldburger 6-2, 6-2; No. 4 — Audrey Stewart, APU, def. Halle Romero 6-3, 6-4; No. 5 — Katherine Nguyen, APU, def. Macy Richards 7-6, 5-7, 10-7; No. 6 —Mikaela Mueller, APU, def. Julianna Campos 6-2, 6-3DoublesNo. 1 — Madison Kane/Carolyn Brooner, APU, def. Makenna Livingston/Macy Richards 6-3; No. 2 — Lilla Plasek/Eleonora Liga, APU, def. Issy Coman/Halle Romero 6-3; No. 3 — Audrey Stewart/April Wong, APU, def. Paige Furin/Maike Waldburger 6-4 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Agate Tennis Doubles Score Sport Woman Single Cmu Azusa Calif. Mathematics Men Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 2% 39° 64° Sat Saturday 64°/39° Cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:19:13 AM Sunset: 07:25:35 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: ESE @ 15 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Sun 11% 33° 61° Sun Sunday 61°/33° Cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 11% Sunrise: 07:17:38 AM Sunset: 07:26:34 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: S @ 15 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow late. Low 33F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Mon 2% 29° 49° Mon Monday 49°/29° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:16:02 AM Sunset: 07:27:34 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: N @ 16 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Monday Night Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 8% 29° 51° Tue Tuesday 51°/29° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 07:14:26 AM Sunset: 07:28:33 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: NNE @ 16 mph UV Index: 6 High Tuesday Night Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Wed 3% 31° 56° Wed Wednesday 56°/31° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:12:50 AM Sunset: 07:29:33 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: NNE @ 12 mph UV Index: 6 High Wednesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 2% 38° 64° Thu Thursday 64°/38° Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:11:14 AM Sunset: 07:30:32 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: ESE @ 7 mph UV Index: 6 High Thursday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 3% 41° 69° Fri Friday 69°/41° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:09:38 AM Sunset: 07:31:31 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: ENE @ 7 mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night Clear. Low 41F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business