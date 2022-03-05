Concordia 5, Colorado Mesa 2

Friday at Irvine, California

Men

Singles

No. 1 — Steven Howe, CMU, def. Leon Czamikau; No. 2 — Jan Simon, C, def. Christian Albrechtsen 6-2, 6-3; No. 3 — Adam Large, C, def. Jorge Abreu 6-2, 6-0; No. 4 — Mike Jansen, C, def. Tyler Landen 6-3, 4-6, 6-1; No. 5 — Younes Kodiji, C, def. Jandre van Wyck 6-2, 6-4; No. 6 — Tegan Hartman, CMU, def. Adrian D’auost 6-3, 2-6, 10-6.

Doubles

No. 1 — Czamikau/Jansen, C, def. Albrechtesen/Landen 6-4; No. 2 — Simon/Kodiji, C, def. Howe/vanWyck 6-2; No. 3 — Cure/Hartman, CMU, vs. Large/D’auost unfinished.

Concordia 6, Colorado Mesa 1

Women

Singles

No. 1 — Tiffany Carillo, CU, def. Issy Coman 7-5 6-2; No. 2 — Maya Arksey, CU, def. Makenna Livingston 6-3, 6-4; No. 3 — Alyssa Zayat, CU, def. Maike Waldburger 6-4, 6-4; No. 4 — Kimia Rahmani, CU, def. Halle Romero 6-4, 6-4; No. 5 — Alicia Da Re, CU, def. Macy Richards 6-7 (7-4), 7-5, 11-9; No. 6 — Julianna Campos, CMU, def. Grace Gorges 3-6, 6-2, 10-6

Doubles

No. 1 — Carrillo/Zayat, CU, def. Waldburger/Paige Furin 6-0; No. 2 — Da Re/Rahmani, CU, def. Livingston/Richards 6-2; No. 3 — Coman/Romero, CMU, def. Arksey/Gorges 6-2