Colorado Mesa 3, Ft. Lewis 0

Friday at Whalen Gymnasium, Durango

Colorado Mesa def. Fort Lewis 25-22, 25-16, 25-17

Kills: CMU 50 (Sierra Hunt 17), FLC 25 (Rylee Johnson, Alexis Hobie 5). Solo blocks: CMU 3 (Tye Wedhorn 2), FLC 0. Block assists: CMU 8 (Wedhorn 4), FLC 8 (Johnson 3).

Assists: CMU 49 (Sabrina VanDeList 42), FLC 24 (Payton Harmann 9). Aces: CMU 4 (VanDeList 2), FLC 4 (Joviana Romero 2). Digs: CMU 53 (Kerstin Layman 17), FLC 33 (Kamryn Lopez 8).

Hitting percentages: CMU .288 (111 attacks, 59 kills, 18 errors), FLC .080 (100 attacks, 25 kills, 17 errors).

A: 180