agate CMU volleyball box, Oct 8, 2021 Oct 9, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Colorado Mesa 3, Ft. Lewis 0Friday at Whalen Gymnasium, DurangoColorado Mesa def. Fort Lewis 25-22, 25-16, 25-17 Kills: CMU 50 (Sierra Hunt 17), FLC 25 (Rylee Johnson, Alexis Hobie 5). Solo blocks: CMU 3 (Tye Wedhorn 2), FLC 0. Block assists: CMU 8 (Wedhorn 4), FLC 8 (Johnson 3).Assists: CMU 49 (Sabrina VanDeList 42), FLC 24 (Payton Harmann 9). Aces: CMU 4 (VanDeList 2), FLC 4 (Joviana Romero 2). Digs: CMU 53 (Kerstin Layman 17), FLC 33 (Kamryn Lopez 8).Hitting percentages: CMU .288 (111 attacks, 59 kills, 18 errors), FLC .080 (100 attacks, 25 kills, 17 errors).A: 180 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Visitor Loser Cmu Volleyball Sport Attack Solo Winner Kill Building Industry Crime Military Mesa Sierra Lewis Durango Rylee Johnson Recommended for you Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses High Q Rockies 844-420-3265 Website Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 970-434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 970-609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 970-399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 970-285-9307 Website Find a local business Sponsored Content A new home for heart health Getting back to his life Common Hand and Wrist Injuries A new home for heart health Misperceptions about human trafficking