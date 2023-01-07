agate CMU women's basketball box, Jan. 6, 2023 Jan 7, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Colorado Mesa 76, Chadron State 31WomenFriday at Brownson ArenaCHADRON STATE (2-12, 2-6)Powers 4-10 5-10 13, Akoi 1-3 0-0 2, Tanabe 1-5 0-0 2, Comer 0-4 1-2 1, Worrell 1-9 0-0 3, Dolliger 2-5 3-5 7, Aiono 1-3 0-0 2, Achter 0-1 0-0 0, Waufle 0-3 1-2 1, Ravenscroft 0-0 0-2 0, Line 0-6 0-0 0, Counts 0-1 0-0 0, McCully 0-0 0-0 0, Cockburn 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 10-53 10-21 31.COLORADO MESA (4-10, 3-5)Slade 4-6 0-0 10, Reed 2-4 2-2 6, Kravif 5-9 5-5 17, Brooks 2-5 0-0 6, Heaton 5-8 0-0 12, Deede 0-4 0-0 0, Gutierrez 3-10 4-4 13, Steadman 1-4 2-2 4, Woodford 1-1 0-0 2, Slymen 0-0 0-0 0, Redding 1-1 2-4 4, Geddes 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-1 2-2 2. Totals: 24-53 17-19 76.Chadron State 12 5 6 8 — 31Colorado Mesa 22 12 22 20 — 763-pointers: CSC 1-15 (Tanabe 0-2, Comer 0-1, Worrell 1-4, Achter 0-1, Line 0-5, Cockburn 0-2), CMU 11-25 (Slade 2-4, Kravig 2-4, Brooks 2-4, Heaton 2-2, Gutierrez 3-9, Steadman 0-2).Rebounds: CSC 34 (Dolliger 7), CMU 42 (Heaton 10). Turnovers: CSC 13, CMU 10. Assists: CSC 8 (Achter 2), CMU 13 (Kravig 4). Steals: CSC 4 (Powers 2), CMU 4 (Deede 2). Blocked shots: CSC 1 (Aoki), CMU 6 (Reed 2).Fouls: CSC 18, CMU 20. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.A: 513. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Home Technical Basketball Sport A: Total Loser Shot Csc Mesa Chadron Cmu Comer Brownson Steal Steadman Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 15% 27° 39° Fri Friday 39°/27° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:33:14 AM Sunset: 05:06:41 PM Humidity: 96% Wind: SE @ 4 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Partly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Sat 6% 25° 42° Sat Saturday 42°/25° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 07:33:11 AM Sunset: 05:07:36 PM Humidity: 78% Wind: ENE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Sun 4% 25° 41° Sun Sunday 41°/25° More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:33:05 AM Sunset: 05:08:33 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: NE @ 4 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Mon 4% 33° 43° Mon Monday 43°/33° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:32:57 AM Sunset: 05:09:31 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: ENE @ 4 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Considerable cloudiness. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tue 23% 35° 47° Tue Tuesday 47°/35° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 23% Sunrise: 07:32:47 AM Sunset: 05:10:29 PM Humidity: 70% Wind: ESE @ 6 mph UV Index: 1 Low Tuesday Night Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Wed 53% 27° 41° Wed Wednesday 41°/27° Snow showers in the morning. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 53% Sunrise: 07:32:35 AM Sunset: 05:11:29 PM Humidity: 83% Wind: NNW @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Thu 6% 27° 43° Thu Thursday 43°/27° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 07:32:20 AM Sunset: 05:12:30 PM Humidity: 73% Wind: ENE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business