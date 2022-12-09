agate CMU women's wrestling results, Dec. 8, 2022 Dec 9, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Colorado Mesa 40, Snow College 7Thursday at Brownson Arena101 — Kaylie Catalano, CMU, forfeit; 109 — Isabella Richards, CMU, forfeit; 116 — Lexus Bertagnolli, SC, pinned Carisa Epling 2:10; 123 — Marissa Gallegos, CMU, forfeit; 130 — Lizzie Miller, CMU, tech fall Brinlee Grines 11-2136 — Holly Beaudoin, CMU, pinned Corrie Williams :18; 143 — Celina Cooke, CMU, dec. Ashlea Larson 7-2; 155 — Aynslee Hester, CMU, pinned Angella Van Valdenburg 2:56; 170 — Melena Jones, CMU, forfeit; 191 — Jayleen Sekona, CMU, dec. Nya Seiuli 6-0 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Cmu Building Industry Jones Aynslee Hester Melena Corrie Marissa Gallegos Holly Beaudoin Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 2% 26° 42° Thu Thursday 42°/26° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:20:31 AM Sunset: 04:51:36 PM Humidity: 76% Wind: ESE @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Fri 2% 23° 43° Fri Friday 43°/23° Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:21:21 AM Sunset: 04:51:40 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Sat 3% 29° 44° Sat Saturday 44°/29° Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:22:10 AM Sunset: 04:51:46 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: SE @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 2% 36° 50° Sun Sunday 50°/36° A few clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:22:58 AM Sunset: 04:51:54 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: SSE @ 12 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Rain and snow showers mixed after midnight. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Mon 80% 23° 39° Mon Monday 39°/23° Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 80% Sunrise: 07:23:44 AM Sunset: 04:52:04 PM Humidity: 78% Wind: WSW @ 7 mph UV Index: 1 Low Monday Night Occasional snow showers. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. Tue 24% 15° 30° Tue Tuesday 30°/15° Cloudy. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:24:28 AM Sunset: 04:52:16 PM Humidity: 76% Wind: NW @ 5 mph UV Index: 1 Low Tuesday Night Considerable cloudiness. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable. Wed 5% 13° 31° Wed Wednesday 31°/13° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:25:12 AM Sunset: 04:52:31 PM Humidity: 73% Wind: WNW @ 4 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business