McKendree 37, Colo. Mesa 10
Saturday at Tornado Duals, Bristol, Tenn.
101 pounds — Lizette Rodriguez, MCK, tech fall Jennesis Martinez, 10-0; 109 — Natalie Reyna, MCK, won by forfeit; 116— Aliyah Rollins, MCK, pinned Anja Tschohl, 5:57; 123 — Marissa Gallegos, CMU, pinned Payton Stroud, 2:42; 130 — Cameron Guerin, MCK, tech fall Holly Beaudoin, 10-0; 136 — Brenda Reyna, MCK, tech fall Jolynn Harris, 11-0; 143 — Emma Bruntil, MCK, pinned Kaylee Lacy, 1:14; 155 — Alara Boyd, MCK, pinned Zoe Gress, 1:49; 170 — Tristan Kelly, CMU, pinned Grace Kristoff, 4:33; 191 — Sydnee Kimber, MCK, pinned Isabeau Shalack, :40
King 33, Colorado Mesa 12
101 pounds — Jaclyn McNicols, KU, dec. Jennesis Martinez, 5-2; 109 — Aleeah Gould, KU, forfeit; 116 — Melanie Mendoza, KU, pinned Anja Tschohl, 5:21; 123 — Sophia Mirabella, KU, dec Marissa Gallegos, 5-2; 130 — Allison Petix, KU, tech fall Holly Beaudoin, 11-0; 136 — Ana Luciano, KU, tech fall Jolynn Harris, 10-0; 143 — Ashlynn Ortega, KU, pinned Kaylee Lacy, 1:04; 155 — Viktorya Torres, KU, tech fall Zoe Gress, 10-0; 170 — Tristan Kelly, CMU, won by forfeit; 191 — Isabeau Shalack, CMU, pinned Nia Croasdale, 5:47
Emmanuel 31, Colo. Mesa 16
101 pounds — Angie Gomez, EC, tech fall Jennesis Martinez, 11-1; 109 — Maria Vidales, EC, won by forfeit; 116 — Kasey Baynon, EC, dec. Anja Tschohl, 13-10; 123 — Marissa Gallegos, CMU, tech fall Alexandra Herle, 10-0; 130 — Emily Se, EC, tech fall Holly Beaudoin, 12-2; 136 — Felicity Bryant, EC, pinned Jolynn Harris, 1:44; 143 — Kaylee Lacy, CMU, pinned Julia Padilla, 5:48; 155 — Kayla Marano, EC, pinned Zoe Gress, 0:28; 170 — Tristan Kelly, CMU, tech fall Heaven Byrd, 10-0; 191 — Christina Santoyo, EC, pinned Isabeau Shalack, 1:19