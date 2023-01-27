agate CMU wresting results, Jan. 26, 2023 Jan 27, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Colo. Mesa 30, Adams St. 20Thursday at Brownson Arena125 pounds — Dawson Collins, CMU, pinned Adam Concepcion 6:34; 133 — Collin Metzgar, CMU, maj. dec. Isaiah DeLaCerda 10-0; 141 — Kieran Thompson, ASU, maj. dec. Andrew Silva 10-2; 149 — Josiah Rider, ASU, pinned Alex Castaneda 2:53; 157 — Ryan Wheeler, CMU, pinned Travis Vialpando 1:15165 — Aaden Valdez, ASU, maj. dec. Gus Dalton 16-4; 174 — Ryan Rochford, ASU, inj default over Alex Holguin, 1:46; 184 — Jason Bynarowicz, CMU, maj. dec. Hunter Tobiasson 12-2; 197 — Kash Anderson, CMU, maj. dec. Ben Tonnessen 9-1; 285 — Ruben Samuelson, CMU, pinned Abraham Garcia :36 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Air Force Armed Forces Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 2% 22° 35° Thu Thursday 35°/22° Mostly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:25:32 AM Sunset: 05:27:57 PM Humidity: 71% Wind: ESE @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Fri 4% 24° 35° Fri Friday 35°/24° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:24:47 AM Sunset: 05:29:07 PM Humidity: 65% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Partly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Sat 15% 27° 38° Sat Saturday 38°/27° Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:24:01 AM Sunset: 05:30:17 PM Humidity: 73% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 15% 30° 43° Sun Sunday 43°/30° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:23:13 AM Sunset: 05:31:27 PM Humidity: 62% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Mon 62% 18° 36° Mon Monday 36°/18° Chance of a few snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 62% Sunrise: 07:22:23 AM Sunset: 05:32:37 PM Humidity: 76% Wind: N @ 8 mph UV Index: 1 Low Monday Night Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Tue 11% 18° 36° Tue Tuesday 36°/18° Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 11% Sunrise: 07:21:32 AM Sunset: 05:33:48 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Wed 3% 18° 37° Wed Wednesday 37°/18° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:20:39 AM Sunset: 05:34:58 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business