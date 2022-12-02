agate CMU wrestling results, Dec. 1, 2022 Dec 2, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Western Colorado 27, Colorado Mesa 9Thursday at Gunnison125 pounds — Patrick Allis, WC, maj. dec. Dawson Collins 15-6; 133 — Alex Alvarez, WC, dec. Collin Metzgar 4-2; 141 — Dean Noble, WC, dec. Andrew Silva 9-3; 149 — Jason Hanenberg, WC, tech fall Alex Castaneda 19-4 (5:59); 157 — Daniel Magana, CMU, dec. Tannen Kennedy 3-2.165 — Gus Dalton, CMU, dec. Hunter Mullin 15-13; 174 — Cole Hernandez, WC, pinned Braeson Lewis, 5:18; 184 — Cole Gray, WC, dec. Jacon Bynarowicz 6-4; 197 — Kash Anderson, CMU, dec. Parker Gasser 9-3; 285 — Zach Schraeder, WC, dec. Ruben Samuelson 3-2. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Cmu Wc Dec. Braeson Lewis Wrestling Gray Cole Hernandez Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 81% 28° 52° Fri Friday 52°/28° Showers ending by midday. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 81% Sunrise: 07:15:08 AM Sunset: 04:52:01 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: W @ 14 mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Sat 21% 30° 43° Sat Saturday 43°/30° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 21% Sunrise: 07:16:05 AM Sunset: 04:51:52 PM Humidity: 67% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 1 Low Saturday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Sun 9% 36° 49° Sun Sunday 49°/36° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 9% Sunrise: 07:17:01 AM Sunset: 04:51:45 PM Humidity: 72% Wind: WSW @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Mon 46% 31° 48° Mon Monday 48°/31° Showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 46% Sunrise: 07:17:56 AM Sunset: 04:51:40 PM Humidity: 77% Wind: W @ 5 mph UV Index: 1 Low Monday Night Cloudy with rain and snow showers. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%. Tue 34% 31° 43° Tue Tuesday 43°/31° Chance of showers. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 34% Sunrise: 07:18:49 AM Sunset: 04:51:37 PM Humidity: 80% Wind: NW @ 4 mph UV Index: 1 Low Tuesday Night Rain and snow showers in the evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Wed 40% 27° 43° Wed Wednesday 43°/27° Rain and snow showers. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 40% Sunrise: 07:19:42 AM Sunset: 04:51:37 PM Humidity: 75% Wind: W @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Thu 24% 22° 40° Thu Thursday 40°/22° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:20:33 AM Sunset: 04:51:38 PM Humidity: 69% Wind: SW @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Generally fair. Low 22F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business