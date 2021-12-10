agate CMU wrestling results, Dec. 9, 2021 Dec 10, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Colorado Mesa 33, Western Colorado 6Thursday at Brownson Arena125 — Dawson Collins, CMU, def. Cody Fatzinger 7-5; 133 — Collin Metzgar, CMU, def. Patrick Allis 5-2; 141 — Erik Contreras, CMU, pinned Dean Noble 3:45; 149 — Jason Hanenberg, WCU, dec. Nick Gallegos 4-2; 157 — Ryan Wheeler, CMU, pinned Cole Mortensen, 1:11 165 — Hunter Mullin, WCU, dec. Alex Holguin 6-4; 174 — Seth Latham, CMU, dec. Jimmy LaConte 8-2; 184 — Nolan Krone, CMU, tech fall Cole Gray 15-0, 5:59; 197 — Donnie Negus, CMU, maj. dec. Porter Fox 16-5; 285 — Gabe Carranza, CMU, dec. Sammy DeSeriere 6-3. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Agate Wrestling Sport Loser A: Xx Men Woman Cmu Dec. Erik Contreras Ryan Wheeler Dean Noble Cole Mortensen Recommended for you Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses High Q Rockies +1(844)420-3265 Website Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Find a local business Sponsored Content “Bariatric surgery was the key to my health” Helping local children Birth plans tailored to you Seven tips for recovering from knee replacement surgery Misconceptions about labor trafficking in Colorado: Daniela’s experience