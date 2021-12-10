Colorado Mesa 33, Western Colorado 6

Thursday at Brownson Arena

125 — Dawson Collins, CMU, def. Cody Fatzinger 7-5; 133 — Collin Metzgar, CMU, def. Patrick Allis 5-2; 141 — Erik Contreras, CMU, pinned Dean Noble 3:45; 149 — Jason Hanenberg, WCU, dec. Nick Gallegos 4-2; 157 — Ryan Wheeler, CMU, pinned Cole Mortensen, 1:11

165 — Hunter Mullin, WCU, dec. Alex Holguin 6-4; 174 — Seth Latham, CMU, dec. Jimmy LaConte 8-2; 184 — Nolan Krone, CMU, tech fall Cole Gray 15-0, 5:59; 197 — Donnie Negus, CMU, maj. dec. Porter Fox 16-5; 285 — Gabe Carranza, CMU, dec. Sammy DeSeriere 6-3.