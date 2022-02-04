Colorado Mesa 38, N.M. Highlands 6

Thursday at Las Vegas, New Mexico

125 pounds — Dawson Collins, CMU, tech fall Naythan Galbiso 3:30; 133 — Collin Metzgar, CMU, pinned Isaac Garcia 2:00; 141 — Erik Contreras, CMU, pinned Gabe Rivera 5:30; 149 — Jonathon Trujillo, NMH, dec. Nick Gallegos 7-4; 157 — Ryan Wheeler, CMU, dec. Evan Kilgore 14-8.

165 — Alexander Holguin, CMU, pinned Thomas Tolbert 2:38; 174 — Seth Latham, GJ, dec. Allen Michel 5-2; 184 — Nolan Krone, CMU, dec. Lance Kilgore 8-1; 197 — Donnie Negus, CMU, pinned Luke Allan 2:51; 285 — Julian Sanchez, NMH, dec. Kash Anderson 10-4.