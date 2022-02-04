agate CMU wrestling results, Feb. 3, 2022 Feb 4, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Colorado Mesa 38, N.M. Highlands 6Thursday at Las Vegas, New Mexico125 pounds — Dawson Collins, CMU, tech fall Naythan Galbiso 3:30; 133 — Collin Metzgar, CMU, pinned Isaac Garcia 2:00; 141 — Erik Contreras, CMU, pinned Gabe Rivera 5:30; 149 — Jonathon Trujillo, NMH, dec. Nick Gallegos 7-4; 157 — Ryan Wheeler, CMU, dec. Evan Kilgore 14-8.165 — Alexander Holguin, CMU, pinned Thomas Tolbert 2:38; 174 — Seth Latham, GJ, dec. Allen Michel 5-2; 184 — Nolan Krone, CMU, dec. Lance Kilgore 8-1; 197 — Donnie Negus, CMU, pinned Luke Allan 2:51; 285 — Julian Sanchez, NMH, dec. Kash Anderson 10-4. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Agate Wrestling Sport Loser A: Xx Men Woman Cmu Building Industry Collin Metzgar Dec. Donnie Negus Erik Contreras Isaac Garcia Fall Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 1% 11° 32° Thu Thursday 32°/11° Clear. Lows overnight in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:18:31 AM Sunset: 05:37:26 PM Humidity: 61% Wind: E @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night A clear sky. Low 11F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 1% 13° 33° Fri Friday 33°/13° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:17:33 AM Sunset: 05:38:36 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: ESE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Sat 3% 17° 38° Sat Saturday 38°/17° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:16:33 AM Sunset: 05:39:47 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: NNW @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Clear. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Sun 4% 19° 41° Sun Sunday 41°/19° Sunny. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:15:32 AM Sunset: 05:40:58 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Clear. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Mon 2% 22° 44° Mon Monday 44°/22° Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:14:29 AM Sunset: 05:42:08 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Tue 3% 22° 46° Tue Tuesday 46°/22° Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:13:25 AM Sunset: 05:43:18 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: NNE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Wed 2% 23° 44° Wed Wednesday 44°/23° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:12:20 AM Sunset: 05:44:28 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: NE @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Mostly clear. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business