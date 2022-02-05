agate CMU wrestling results, Feb. 4, 2022 Feb 5, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Colorado Mesa 23, Adams State 12Friday at Alamosa125 pounds — Dawson Collins, CMU, dec. Isaiah DeLeCerda 5-2; 133 — Jonathan Andreatta, AS, dec. Collin Metzgar 7-5; 141 — Erik Contreras, CMU, dec. Angel Flores 3-1; 149 — Noah Hermosillo, AS, dec. Nick Gallegos 4-2; 157 — Josiah Rider, AS, dec. Ryan Wheeler 3-2.165 — Alexander Holguin, AS, dec. Samuel Loera 9-3; 174 — Seth Latham, CMU, dec. Cody Lewis 7-2; 184 — Nolan Krone, CMU, tech fall Ben Tonnessen 18-2 5:50; 197 — Nolan Krone, CMU, dec. Hunter Tobiasson 7-2; 285 — Kash Anderson, CMU, pinned Aiden Butler 4:45. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Agate Wrestling Sport Loser A: Xx Men Woman Cmu Kash Anderson Building Industry Dec. Aiden Butler Adams Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 2% 18° 38° Sat Saturday 38°/18° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:16:40 AM Sunset: 05:39:59 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: E @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Generally clear skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Sun 4% 18° 42° Sun Sunday 42°/18° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:15:39 AM Sunset: 05:41:09 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Mon 2% 22° 43° Mon Monday 43°/22° Sunny. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:14:37 AM Sunset: 05:42:20 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Tue 2% 23° 46° Tue Tuesday 46°/23° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:13:33 AM Sunset: 05:43:30 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Wed 2% 25° 47° Wed Wednesday 47°/25° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:12:28 AM Sunset: 05:44:40 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Thu 3% 26° 48° Thu Thursday 48°/26° Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:11:21 AM Sunset: 05:45:50 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Fri 2% 26° 50° Fri Friday 50°/26° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:10:13 AM Sunset: 05:47 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business