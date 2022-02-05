Colorado Mesa 23, Adams State 12

Friday at Alamosa

125 pounds — Dawson Collins, CMU, dec. Isaiah DeLeCerda 5-2; 133 — Jonathan Andreatta, AS, dec. Collin Metzgar 7-5; 141 — Erik Contreras, CMU, dec. Angel Flores 3-1; 149 — Noah Hermosillo, AS, dec. Nick Gallegos 4-2; 157 — Josiah Rider, AS, dec. Ryan Wheeler 3-2.

165 — Alexander Holguin, AS, dec. Samuel Loera 9-3; 174 — Seth Latham, CMU, dec. Cody Lewis 7-2; 184 — Nolan Krone, CMU, tech fall Ben Tonnessen 18-2 5:50; 197 — Nolan Krone, CMU, dec. Hunter Tobiasson 7-2; 285 — Kash Anderson, CMU, pinned Aiden Butler 4:45.