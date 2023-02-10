agate CMU wrestling results, Feb 9, 2023 Feb 10, 2023 21 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Colorado Mesa 21, Western Colorado 17Thursday at Brownson Arena125 pounds — Patrick Allis, WSU, dec. Dawson Collins 9-5; 133 — Collin Metzgar, CMU, dec. Alex Alvarez 4-1; 141 — Dean Noble, WCU, dec. Andrew Silva 9-3; 149 — Jason Hanenberg, WCU, dec. Daniel Magana 6-2; 157 — Ryan Wheeler, CMU, dec. Ryan Wilson 4-1165 — Hunter Mullen, WCU, dec Gus Dalton 3-1 (SV); 174 — Cole Hernandez, WCU, tech fall Braeson Lewis 22-5 (5:20); 184 — Jason Bynarowicz, CMU, dec. Hayden Johnson 5-3; 197 — Kash Anderson, CMU, pinned Pratt Williams 4:35; 285 — Ruben Samuelson, CMU, pinned Zach Schraeder, 6:38 Facebook Twitter Email Print Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 1% 19° 40° Thu Thursday 40°/19° Clear. Lows overnight in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:12:37 AM Sunset: 05:44:20 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: ESE @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 1% 22° 41° Fri Friday 41°/22° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:11:30 AM Sunset: 05:45:30 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: E @ 10 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Sat 2% 29° 45° Sat Saturday 45°/29° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:10:23 AM Sunset: 05:46:40 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Mainly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Sun 2% 27° 51° Sun Sunday 51°/27° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:09:14 AM Sunset: 05:47:49 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Mon 6% 28° 50° Mon Monday 50°/28° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 07:08:05 AM Sunset: 05:48:58 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tue 64% 26° 44° Tue Tuesday 44°/26° Late day rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 64% Sunrise: 07:06:54 AM Sunset: 05:50:08 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: SSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Wed 43% 14° 32° Wed Wednesday 32°/14° Morning snow showers. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 43% Sunrise: 07:05:41 AM Sunset: 05:51:16 PM Humidity: 64% Wind: NW @ 11 mph UV Index: 1 Low Wednesday Night A few clouds. Low 14F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business