Colo. Mesa 23, CSU-Pueblo 21

Battle in Brownson

Thursday at Brownson Arena

125 – Dawson Collins, CMU, major dec. Parker McBride, CSUP, 14-6; 133 – Collin Metzgar, CMU, major dec. Devin Lueck, CSUP, 14-1; 141 – Cyrus Meeks, CSUP, dec. Erik Contreras, CMU, 10-8; 149 – Gavin Melendez, CSUP, dec. Nick Gallegos, CMU, 2-1; 157 – Justin Davis, CSUP, pinned Ryan Wheeler, CMU, 6:20

165 – Ruben Garcia, CSUP, pinned Tanner Tsinigine, CMU, 4:28; 174 – Seth Latham, CMU, tech. fall Remington Winmill, CSUP, 16-0 (2:39); 184 – Nolan Krone, CMU, pinned Dominic Robles, CSUP, 2:56; 197 – Donnie Negus, CMU, major dec. Ben Gould, CSUP, 15-3; 285 – Gavin Nye, CSUP, dec. Kash Anderson, CMU, 11-10.