agate CMU wrestling results, Jan. 27, 2023 Jan 28, 2023 Colorado Mesa 44, N.M. Highlands 6Friday at Brownson Arena125 pounds — Dawson Collins, CMU, maj. dec. Rhys Sellers 14-2; 133 — Collin Metzgar, CMU pinned Andres Jiron, 4:10; 141 — Joseph Misitano, NMHU, dec. Denim Torgerson 9-3; 149 — Alex Castaneda, CMU, pinned Deklyn Miller, 3:59; 157 — Ryan Wheeler, CMU, pinned Evan Kilgore, 2:13165 — Gus Dalton, CMU, pinned Colin Brown, 1:56; 174 — Braesen Lewis, CMU, maj. dec. Thomas Tolbert, 13-2; 184 — Jason Bynarowicz, CU, pinned Lance Kilgore, 2:59; 197 — Zachary Ferris, NMHU, dec. Kash Anderson 3-2; 285 — Ruben Samuelson, CMU, pinned Kioni Benally, 5:22