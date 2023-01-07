agate CMU wrestling results, Jan. 6, 2023 Jan 7, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print West Liberty 20, Colorado Mesa 19MenFriday at NWCA National Duals, Louisville, Ky.125 — Dawson Collins, CMU, dec. Cole Laya 3-1 (SV); 133 — Collin Metzgar, CMU, dec. Vincent Scollo 5-4; 141 — Khyvonn Grace, WL, dec. Andrew Silva 7-4; 149 — Jacob Simpson, WL, maj. dec. Alex Castaneda 13-5157 — Jamar Williams, WL, dec. Ryan Wheeler 2-1; 165 — Alec Cook, WL, pinned Tanner Baumgartner, 1:01; 174 — Alex Holguin, CMU, dec. Chase Morgan 7-4; 184 — Jason Bynarowicz, CMU, maj. dec. Chance Morgan 13-5; 197 — Kash Anderson, CMU, pinned Drake Kendrez, WL, 4:04; 285 — Francesco Borsellino, WL, maj. dec. Ruben Samuelson 8-0Fort Hays St. 20, Colorado Mesa 19Men125 — Dawson Collins, CMU, pinned Kevin Honas, 4:43; 133 — Collin Metzgar, CMU, maj. dec. Corbin White 13-4; 141 — Andrew Silva, CMU, dec. Jacob Mitchell 7-5 (SV); 149 — Drew Burgoon, FHSU, dec. Alex Castaneda 9-7157 — Ryan Wheeler, CMU, dec. Clint Herrick 5-2; 165 — Blaise Ronnau, FHSU, pinned Tanner Baumgartner, 6:37; 174 — Cade Lindsey, FHSU, dec. Alex Holguin 5-2; 184 — Jason Bynarowicz, CMU, dec. Bryce Westmoreland 7-6; 197 — Tereus Henry, FHSU, maj. dec. Kash Anderson 14-6; 285 — Anthony Caldwell, FHSU, maj. dec. Ruben Samuelson 13-4Colorado Mesa 30, Lindenwood 16WomenFriday at NWCA National Duals, Louisville, Ky.101 — Jennesis Martinez, CMU, forfeit; 109 — Isabella Morales, CMU, pinned McKenzie Gilreath, 4:35; 116 — Carisa Epling, CMU, forfeit; 123 — Amanda McAleavey, LU, tech fall Hania Halverson 11-0; 130 — Cayden Condit, LU, dec. Lizzie Miller 12-8136 — Holly Beaudoin, CMU, pinned Kelly Escamilla, 4:52; 143 — Alana Duggan, LU, pinned Celina Cooke, 4:59; 155 — Dalia Garibay, CMU, pinned Julianna Moreno, 4:19; 170 — Sierra Hall, LU, dec. Melena Jones 6-5; 191 — Jayleen Sekona, CMU, dec. Sara Lake 6-2CMU 29, Presbyterian 14Women101 — Jennesis Martinez, CMU, dec. Samantha Miller 3-0; 109 — Isabella Morales, CMU, dec. Cassy Lopez 7-5; 116 — Ainslie Lane, PC, pinned Carisa Epling, 1:08; 123 — Catherine Bertrand, PC, tech fall Hania Halverson 10-0; 130 — Hailey Chapman, CMU, tech fall Olivia Waller 10-0136 — Holly Beaudoin, CMU, pinned Sierra Marie Miller, 1:39; 143 — Paige Wehrmeister, PC, tch fall Erica Schroeder 10-0; 155 — Dalia Garibay, CMU, tech fall Isabella Badon 10-0; 170 — Melena Jones, CMU, forfeit; 191 — Jayleen Sekona, CMU, forfeit 