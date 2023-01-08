agate CMU wrestling results, Jan. 7, 2023 Jan 8, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Colorado Mesa 38, Ashland 6MenSaturday at NWCA National Duals, Louisville, Ky.125 — Dawson Collins, CMU, dec. Tyler Masters 4-0; 133 — Collin Metzgar, CMU, maj. dec. Jeremiah McKee 13-2; 141 — Andrew Silva, CMU, pinned Andru Hollopeter, 1:54; 149 — Alex Castaneda, CMU, forfeit157 — Ryan Wheeler, CMU, forfeit; 165 — Tanner Baumgartner, CMU, forfeit; 174 — Alex Holguin, CMU, maj. dec. Nate Barrett 10-1; 184 — Daniel Beemer, A, dec. Jason Bynarowicz 11-6; 197 — Kash Anderson, CMU, dec. Kaine Morris 6-1; 285 — Ty Petrey, A, dec. Ruben Samuelson 3-1 (SV)Colorado Mesa 20, Augustana 19Consolation Championship125 — Dawson Collins, CMU, dec. Jaxson Rohman 6-4 (SV); 133 — Collin Metzgar, CMU, maj. dec. Joh Babineau 12-0; 141 — Kade Sammons, AU, dec. Andrew Silva 6-4 (SV); 149 — Connor Simmonds, AU, tech fall Alex Castaneda 16-1157 — Ryan Wheeler, CMU, maj. dec. Miles Fitzgerald 15-2; 165 — Tyler Wagener, AU, tech fall Tanner Baumgartner 17-0; 174 — Kolby Kost, AU, dec. Alex Holguin 8-7; 184 — Cade Mueller, AU, maj. dec. Jason Bynarowicz 12-1; 197 — Kash Anderson, CMU, dec. Zach Peterson 4-1 (3OT); 285 — Ruben Samuelson, CMU, pinned Edward Hajas, :29Note: Augustana penalized one team point, unsportsmanlike conduct (125 pounds)North Central 38, Colorado Mesa 6WomenSaturday at NWCA National DualsSemifinals101 — Madison Avila, NC, dec. Isabella Morales 3-0; 109 — Kendra Ryan, NC, tech fall Isabella Richards 10-0; 116 — Jaslynn Gallegos, NC, pinned Carisa Epling, :23; 123 — Amani Jones, NC, pinned Hania Halverson, 1:22. 130 — Sara Sterner, NC, pinned Hailey Chapman, 5:56136 — Holly Beaudoin, CMU, pinned Salome Walker, 1:18; 143 — Kendall Bostleman, NC, tech fall Erica Schroeder 10-0; 155 – Tiera Jimerson, NC, dec. Dalia Garibay 6-4; 170 — Malea Palahniuk, NC, tech fall Celina Cooke 11-0; 191 — Traeh Haynes, NC, pinned Melena Jones, 2:01McKendree 41, Colorado Mesa 3Third Place101 — Lizette Rodriguez, MU, dec. Isabella Morales 4-2; 109 — Pauline Granados, MU, pinned Isabella Richards, :24; 116 — Payton Stroud, MU, tech fall Carisa Epling 10-0; 123 — Alisha Narvaez, MU, pinned Hania Halverson, :42; 130 — Cameron Guerin, MU, tech fall Lizzie Miller 10-0136 — Jennifer Soto, MU, dec. Hailey Chapman 8-6; 143 — Alara Boyd, MU, tech fall Celina Cooke 10-0; 155 – Abigail Varaday, MU, pinned Erica Schroeder, 5:57; 170 — Alexandra Castillo, MC MU pinned Melena Jones, 1:07; 191 — Sydnee Kimber, MU, dec. Jayleen Sekona 11-2 