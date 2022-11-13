agate CMU wrestling results, Nov. 12, 2022 Nov 13, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Menlo College 22, Colorado Mesa 18Saturday at San Francisco125 pounds — Dawson Collins, CMU, dec. Riley Siason 9-4; 133 – Collin Metzgar, CMU dec. Jovan Garcia 7-4; 141 — Deayne Guerrero, MC, dec. Andrew Silva 8-5; 149 — Christopher Gaxiola, MC, pinned Erik Contreras, 6:56; 157 — Abraham Del Toro, MC, maj. dec. Danial Magana 13-5 165 — Kolten Strait, CMU, pinned Rysan Leong, 1:27; 174 — Alexander Holguin, CMU, pinned Maximus Zamora, 2:50; 184 — Isaiah Morales, MC, dec. Jason Bynarowicz 10-8; 197 — Afton Silvis, MC, dec. Kash Anderson 5-3; 285 — Antonio Dacosta, MC, dec. Ruben Samuelson 6-1.Colorado Mesa 28, San Francisco St. 12125 — Dawson Collins, CMU, won by forfeit; 133 — Collin Metzgar, CMU, maj. dec. Tony Margiotta 12-2; 141 — Andrew Silva, CMU, dec. Sean Yamasaki 5-4; 149 — Joshua Fuentes Norikiyo, SFS, dec. Erik Contreras 6-1; 157 — Danial Magana, CMU, dec. Kyle Botelho, 4-1; 165 — Boltyn Taaam, SFS, dec. Kolten Strait 9-6 ; 174 — Alexander Holguin, CMU, pinned Gage Mettler, 5:28; 184 — Jason Bynarowicz, CMU, won by forfeit; 197 — Laith Gilmore, SFS, dec. Kash Anderson 3-1 SV; 285 — Emilio Sandoval, SFS, dec. Tyler Doyle 6-2. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Cmu Building Industry Collin Metzgar Erik Contreras Alexander Holguin Kolten Strait Dec. Christopher Gaxiola Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sun 1% 27° 47° Sun Sunday 47°/27° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:55:09 AM Sunset: 05:01:24 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: ESE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 2% 24° 43° Mon Monday 43°/24° Sunny. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:56:15 AM Sunset: 05:00:38 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: NW @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Mostly clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Tue 2% 19° 42° Tue Tuesday 42°/19° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:57:20 AM Sunset: 04:59:52 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: NNE @ 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 19F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 1% 21° 40° Wed Wednesday 40°/21° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:58:26 AM Sunset: 04:59:09 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Clear. Low 21F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 1% 20° 43° Thu Thursday 43°/20° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:59:31 AM Sunset: 04:58:28 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: N @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night A few clouds. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Fri 1% 17° 39° Fri Friday 39°/17° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:00:35 AM Sunset: 04:57:48 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: WNW @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Sat 1% 19° 40° Sat Saturday 40°/19° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:01:40 AM Sunset: 04:57:10 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: SSE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 19F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business