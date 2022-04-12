agate College baseball rankings,April 11, 2022 Apr 12, 2022 34 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Division II RankingsCollegiate BaseballApril 11Team W-L Pts.1. Central Missouri 29-4 1482. Columbus St. 31-6 1463. Tampa 30-5 1414. North Greenville 33-6 1395. Wingate 33-5 1306. Minnesota St. 20-5 1227. West Texas A&M 30-8 1168. Point Loma Nazarene 29-5 1139. Southern Arkansas 28-8 10910. Augustana 25-6-1 10711. Colorado Mesa 24-8 9712. St. Leo 26-13 9513. Trevecca Nazarene 29-7 8814. Delta St. 23-10 8515. Angelo St. 28-10 8116. Chico St. 27-9 7417. Cal. St. Monterey Bay 27-10 7118. Seton Hill 22-7-1 6819. Southern New Hampshire 19-7 6720. Millersville 24-8 5721. Lenoir-Rhyne 34-7 4622. Lubbock Christian 27-11 4123. Rollins 25-10 3924. Illinois-Springfield 27-11 3125. Nova Southeastern 26-9 2826. Drury 24-9 2027. Southern Conn. St. 19-6 1928. Newberry 31-9 1029. Valdosta St. 22-10 8T30. Grand Valley St. 19-9 6T30. West Chester 17-7 6Receiving votes: Wayne St., MI (21-8), Adelphi (16-7-1), Washburn (24-13), Belmont Abbey (25-14), East Stroudsburg (24-9), Henderson St., (25-11), California, PA (21-8), Mercyhurt (18-7), Montevallo (27-10), Northeastern St. (25-12), Central Oklahoma (22-14), Ashland (19-9), Charleston, WV (21-8), UNC Pembroke (26-11), Texas A&M-Kingsville (23-11), Florida Tech. (27-13).NJCAA RankingsApril 11(First-place votes)Team W-L Pts Prev.1. Walters State CC (9) 39-3 198 22. Central Arizona (1) 39-6 174 13. Wabash Valley 33-5 167 44. Chipola College 32-11 166 55. Crowder College 35-8 163 66. McLennan CC 27-9 157 37. Florida Southwestern State 32-12 135 88. Iowa Western CC 26-6 130 99. Eastern Oklahoma State 32-1 124 710. Arizona Western 41-5 115 1011. Georgia Highlands 35-3 103 1112. Cowley County CC 27-7 87 1213. Salt Lake CC 28-6 72 1314. Dyersburg State CC 30-7 58 1515. San Jacinto College-North 30-14 54 1816. Miami Dade College 29-12 46 1917. Kansas City Kansas CC 28-5 35 1718. Grayson College 26-12 25 2019. Central Florida 32-13 22 N/A20. Alvin CC 25-17 21 16Receiving votes: Shelton State, Northwest Florida State, Cloud County, Florence-Darlington Tech, Wallace-Dothan, Delgado, Indian Hills, Barton, New Mexico JC, Panola   