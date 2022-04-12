Division II Rankings

Collegiate Baseball

April 11

Team W-L Pts.

1. Central Missouri 29-4 148

2. Columbus St. 31-6 146

3. Tampa 30-5 141

4. North Greenville 33-6 139

5. Wingate 33-5 130

6. Minnesota St. 20-5 122

7. West Texas A&M 30-8 116

8. Point Loma Nazarene 29-5 113

9. Southern Arkansas 28-8 109

10. Augustana 25-6-1 107

11. Colorado Mesa 24-8 97

12. St. Leo 26-13 95

13. Trevecca Nazarene 29-7 88

14. Delta St. 23-10 85

15. Angelo St. 28-10 81

16. Chico St. 27-9 74

17. Cal. St. Monterey Bay 27-10 71

18. Seton Hill 22-7-1 68

19. Southern New Hampshire 19-7 67

20. Millersville 24-8 57

21. Lenoir-Rhyne 34-7 46

22. Lubbock Christian 27-11 41

23. Rollins 25-10 39

24. Illinois-Springfield 27-11 31

25. Nova Southeastern 26-9 28

26. Drury 24-9 20

27. Southern Conn. St. 19-6 19

28. Newberry 31-9 10

29. Valdosta St. 22-10 8

T30. Grand Valley St. 19-9 6

T30. West Chester 17-7 6

Receiving votes: Wayne St., MI (21-8), Adelphi (16-7-1), Washburn (24-13), Belmont Abbey (25-14), East Stroudsburg (24-9), Henderson St., (25-11), California, PA (21-8), Mercyhurt (18-7), Montevallo (27-10), Northeastern St. (25-12), Central Oklahoma (22-14), Ashland (19-9), Charleston, WV (21-8), UNC Pembroke (26-11), Texas A&M-Kingsville (23-11), Florida Tech. (27-13).

NJCAA Rankings

April 11

(First-place votes)

Team W-L Pts Prev.

1. Walters State CC (9) 39-3 198 2

2. Central Arizona (1) 39-6 174 1

3. Wabash Valley 33-5 167 4

4. Chipola College 32-11 166 5

5. Crowder College 35-8 163 6

6. McLennan CC 27-9 157 3

7. Florida Southwestern State 32-12 135 8

8. Iowa Western CC 26-6 130 9

9. Eastern Oklahoma State 32-1 124 7

10. Arizona Western 41-5 115 10

11. Georgia Highlands 35-3 103 11

12. Cowley County CC 27-7 87 12

13. Salt Lake CC 28-6 72 13

14. Dyersburg State CC 30-7 58 15

15. San Jacinto College-North 30-14 54 18

16. Miami Dade College 29-12 46 19

17. Kansas City Kansas CC 28-5 35 17

18. Grayson College 26-12 25 20

19. Central Florida 32-13 22 N/A

20. Alvin CC 25-17 21 16

Receiving votes: Shelton State, Northwest Florida State, Cloud County, Florence-Darlington Tech, Wallace-Dothan, Delgado, Indian Hills, Barton, New Mexico JC, Panola