Division II Rankings

Collegiate Baseball

Records as of April 25

Team W-L Pts.

1. Wingate 41-6 240

2. North Greenville 38-7 232

3. Point Loma Nazarene 36-6 224

4. Southern Arkansas 35-9 216

5. Central Missouri 34-6 182

6. Columbus St. 36-8 175

7. Augustana 33-7-1 168

8. Tampa 33-8 161

9. Minnesota St. 27-5 154

10. Angelo St. 36-10 147

11. Colorado Mesa 31-9 140

12. St. Leo 30-14 133

13. Southern New Hampshire 28-7 126

14. Cal. St. Monterey Bay 33-12 101

15. Rollins 33-12 99

16. West Texas A&M 34-12 93

17. Illinois Springfield 33-6 85

18. Valdosta St. 28-12 81

19. Newberry 37-11 74

20. Slippery Rock 27-9 71

21. Lubbock Christian 33-13 70

22. Chico St. 29-11 57

23. Florida Southern 26-18 53

24. West Chester 24-9 51

25. Delta St. 26-13 37

26. Lenoir-Rhyne 40-10 33

27. Millersville 31-11 28

28. Southern Connecticut St. 26-9 12

T29. Drury 29-12 10

T29. Henderson St. 33-12 10

Receiving Votes: Northeastern St. (32-13), Central Oklahoma (26-18), Molloy (27-11), Wilmington, DE (24-8), Concord (28-12-1), St. Cloud St. (26-10), Nova Southeastern (31-12), UNC Pembroke (32-13), Gannon (22-12), Tiffin (25-16), Trevecca Nazarene (33-13), Ashland (25-14, Seton Hill (24-14-1), Mercyhurst (25-11), Young Harris (32-14), Washburn (28-16), Metro St. (27-15), Texas A&M Kingsville (28-14), Lynn (27-18), Azusa Pacific (29-13, Glenville St. (25-13).

NJCAA Rankings

(First-place votes)

Team W-L Pts Prev.

1. Walters State CC (5) 46-4 176 1

2. Wabash Valley (2) 41-5 170 3

3. Chipola College (2) 37-12 162 4

4. McLennan CC 36-9 152 6

5. Crowder College 44-9 150 5

6. Cowley County CC 37-7 129 12

7. Eastern Oklahoma State 41-2 123 9

8. Iowa Western CC 36-8 115 8

9. Florida Southwestern 38-14 108 7

10. Central Arizona 43-10 99 2

11. Central Florida 39-14 75 19

12. Salt Lake CC 34-8 72 13

13. Grayson College 32-12 71 18

14. San Jacinto-North 36-16 65 15

15. Kansas City Kansas CC 38-7 58 17

16. Dyersburg State CC 35-10 29 14

17. Shelton State CC 28-17 27 N/R

18. Miami Dade 34-14 27 16

19. Arizona Western 43-11 16 10

20. Georgia Highlands College 38-8 13 11

Receiving Votes: Chattanooga State, Florence-Darlington Tech, New Mexico JC, Alvin, Wallace-Dothan, Cochise, Cloud County, Harford, Polk State