agate College baseball rankings, April 25, 2022 Apr 26, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Division II RankingsCollegiate BaseballRecords as of April 25Team W-L Pts.1. Wingate 41-6 2402. North Greenville 38-7 2323. Point Loma Nazarene 36-6 2244. Southern Arkansas 35-9 2165. Central Missouri 34-6 1826. Columbus St. 36-8 1757. Augustana 33-7-1 1688. Tampa 33-8 1619. Minnesota St. 27-5 15410. Angelo St. 36-10 14711. Colorado Mesa 31-9 14012. St. Leo 30-14 13313. Southern New Hampshire 28-7 12614. Cal. St. Monterey Bay 33-12 10115. Rollins 33-12 9916. West Texas A&M 34-12 9317. Illinois Springfield 33-6 8518. Valdosta St. 28-12 8119. Newberry 37-11 7420. Slippery Rock 27-9 7121. Lubbock Christian 33-13 7022. Chico St. 29-11 5723. Florida Southern 26-18 5324. West Chester 24-9 5125. Delta St. 26-13 3726. Lenoir-Rhyne 40-10 3327. Millersville 31-11 2828. Southern Connecticut St. 26-9 12T29. Drury 29-12 10T29. Henderson St. 33-12 10Receiving Votes: Northeastern St. (32-13), Central Oklahoma (26-18), Molloy (27-11), Wilmington, DE (24-8), Concord (28-12-1), St. Cloud St. (26-10), Nova Southeastern (31-12), UNC Pembroke (32-13), Gannon (22-12), Tiffin (25-16), Trevecca Nazarene (33-13), Ashland (25-14, Seton Hill (24-14-1), Mercyhurst (25-11), Young Harris (32-14), Washburn (28-16), Metro St. (27-15), Texas A&M Kingsville (28-14), Lynn (27-18), Azusa Pacific (29-13, Glenville St. (25-13).NJCAA Rankings(First-place votes)Team W-L Pts Prev.1. Walters State CC (5) 46-4 176 12. Wabash Valley (2) 41-5 170 33. Chipola College (2) 37-12 162 44. McLennan CC 36-9 152 65. Crowder College 44-9 150 56. Cowley County CC 37-7 129 127. Eastern Oklahoma State 41-2 123 98. Iowa Western CC 36-8 115 89. Florida Southwestern 38-14 108 710. Central Arizona 43-10 99 211. Central Florida 39-14 75 1912. Salt Lake CC 34-8 72 1313. Grayson College 32-12 71 1814. San Jacinto-North 36-16 65 1515. Kansas City Kansas CC 38-7 58 1716. Dyersburg State CC 35-10 29 1417. Shelton State CC 28-17 27 N/R18. Miami Dade 34-14 27 1619. Arizona Western 43-11 16 1020. Georgia Highlands College 38-8 13 11Receiving Votes: Chattanooga State, Florence-Darlington Tech, New Mexico JC, Alvin, Wallace-Dothan, Cochise, Cloud County, Harford, Polk State Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Vote Florence-darlington Tech University Politics Sport Hydrography New Mexico Alvin Oklahoma Dothan Wallace Chattanooga Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Tue 1% 50° 75° Tue Tuesday 75°/50° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:21:48 AM Sunset: 08:02:25 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: SSE @ 15 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 0% 49° 78° Wed Wednesday 78°/49° Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:20:31 AM Sunset: 08:03:23 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: SSW @ 17 mph UV Index: 6 High Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 0% 48° 78° Thu Thursday 78°/48° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:19:15 AM Sunset: 08:04:20 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: S @ 17 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Fri 2% 37° 62° Fri Friday 62°/37° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:18 AM Sunset: 08:05:18 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: WNW @ 19 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Sat 1% 43° 67° Sat Saturday 67°/43° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:16:46 AM Sunset: 08:06:15 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: N @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 3% 46° 74° Sun Sunday 74°/46° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:15:34 AM Sunset: 08:07:13 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: SW @ 16 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 46F. SW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 20 mph. Mon 0% 49° 77° Mon Monday 77°/49° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:14:22 AM Sunset: 08:08:10 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: SSW @ 16 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 49F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business