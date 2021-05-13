NCAA Division II Rankings
Collegiate Baseball Coaches Poll
Team W-L Pts
1. Colorado Mesa 33-3 238
2. Angelo St. 34-6 233
3. West Florida 32-8 225
4. West Texas A&M 31-5 216
5. Central Missouri 34-6 208
6. Tampa 16-4 198
7. North Greenville 33-11 193
8. Illinois-Springfield 34-5 177
9. Lee 34-9 173
10. Catawba 32-9 169
11. Mount Olive 35-10 160
12. Augustana, SD 31-9 157
13. Charleston, WV 30-6 141
T-14. Tusculum 30-11 133
T-14. Seton Hill 31-4 133
16. Azusa Pacific 29-8 123
17. Lindenwood 29-7 111
18. Metropolitan St.-Denver 32-8 103
19. St. Thomas Aquinas 23-3 101
20. Northwest Nazarene 29-7 82
21. Minnesota St.-Mankato 32-7 72
22. North Georgia 30-13 71
23. Southern New Hampshire 19-5 67
24. Trevecca Nazarene 28-10 59
25. Missouri Southern 29-11 51
26. Delta St. 26-15 42
27. UNC-Pembroke 29-13 32
28. Millersville 26-11 27
29. Northwood 25-10 14
30. Wingate 30-12 10
Receiving votes: Quincy, 27-11.
National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association
Team (1st votes) W-L Pts. Pvs.
1. Colorado Mesa (17) 33-3 473 1
2. Central Missouri (2) 34-6 456 2
3. West Texas A&M 31-5 425 3
4. West Florida 31-8 403 5
5. Illinois Springfield 34-5 400 4
6. North Greenville 33-11 369 t7
7. Seton Hill 31-4 355 t7
8. Northwest Nazarene 29-7 322 6
9. Angelo State 34-6 314 9
10. Lee 34-8 311 10
11. Lindenwood 29-7 274 13
12. Mount Olive 35-10 262 12
13. Minnesota State 32-7 238 15
14. Tampa 16-4 219 14
15. St. Thomas Aquinas 23-3 207 20
16. Charleston 0-6 189 16
17. Catawba 32-9 173 17
18. Azusa Pacific 29-8 159 18
19. Augustana 31-9 131 19
20. Southern New Hampshire 19-5 121 11
21. Metro State 32-8 118 21
22. Wingate 30-12 67 25
23. Quincy 27-11 46 23
24. Western Oregon 20-6 46 RV
25. Delta State 26-15 21 NR
Receiving votes: North Georgia (30-13) 19; Millersville (26-11) 16; Colorado Colorado Springs (25-9) 13; Franklin Pierce (19-7) 11; Southern Arkansas (27-13) 10; Shorter (27-15) 3; Missouri Southern (29-11) 2; Trevecca Nazarene (28-10) 2.
Regional Rankings
South Central
Under Consideration
Team W-L In-Reg
Angelo St. 30-6 30-6
Colorado Mesa 33-3 33-3
CU-Colo. Springs 25-9 25-9
Metro State 32-8 32-8
Texas A&M-Kingsville 20-10 20-10
West Texas A&M 31-5 31-5
NJCAA Rankings
Team (1st votes) W-L Pts. Prev.
1. Wabash Valley (10) 48-3 200 1
2. Walters State CC 54-4 189 2
3. Central Arizona College 45-5 180 3
4. San Jacinto College-North 46-12 168 4
5. Iowa Western CC 49-8 158 5
6. Crowder College 46-6 154 6
7. Cowley County CC 40-8 133 10
8. Florence-Darlington Tech 43-6 115 12
9. Chattahoochee Valley CC 42-11 106 9
10. Howard College 37-11 98 14
11. Eastern Oklahoma State 43-5 98 13
12. Miami Dade College 36-17 86 20
13. Johnson County CC 42-8 71 7
14. Dyersburg State CC 37-4 65 15
15. McLennan CC 37-16 60 14
16. Santa Fe College 33-13 55 8
17. Navarro College 28-11 41 20
18. Florida Southwestern 44-16 25 11
19. Weatherford College 36-18 22 18
20. Salt Lake CC 31-15 22 N/A
Receiving votes: Midland, Yavapai, Monroe College, Southern Nevada, Chipola, Hutchinson, John A. Logan, Wallace-Dothan, Arizona Western