NCAA Division II Rankings

Collegiate Baseball Coaches Poll

Team W-L Pts

1. Colorado Mesa 33-3 238

2. Angelo St. 34-6 233

3. West Florida 32-8 225

4. West Texas A&M 31-5 216

5. Central Missouri 34-6 208

6. Tampa 16-4 198

7. North Greenville 33-11 193

8. Illinois-Springfield 34-5 177

9. Lee 34-9 173

10. Catawba 32-9 169

11. Mount Olive 35-10 160

12. Augustana, SD 31-9 157

13. Charleston, WV 30-6 141

T-14. Tusculum 30-11 133

T-14. Seton Hill 31-4 133

16. Azusa Pacific 29-8 123

17. Lindenwood 29-7 111

18. Metropolitan St.-Denver 32-8 103

19. St. Thomas Aquinas 23-3 101

20. Northwest Nazarene 29-7 82

21. Minnesota St.-Mankato 32-7 72

22. North Georgia 30-13 71

23. Southern New Hampshire 19-5 67

24. Trevecca Nazarene 28-10 59

25. Missouri Southern 29-11 51

26. Delta St. 26-15 42

27. UNC-Pembroke 29-13 32

28. Millersville 26-11 27

29. Northwood 25-10 14

30. Wingate 30-12 10

Receiving votes: Quincy, 27-11.

National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association

Team (1st votes) W-L Pts. Pvs.

1. Colorado Mesa (17) 33-3 473 1

2. Central Missouri (2) 34-6 456 2

3. West Texas A&M 31-5 425 3

4. West Florida 31-8 403 5

5. Illinois Springfield 34-5 400 4

6. North Greenville 33-11 369 t7

7. Seton Hill 31-4 355 t7

8. Northwest Nazarene 29-7 322 6

9. Angelo State 34-6 314 9

10. Lee 34-8 311 10

11. Lindenwood 29-7 274 13

12. Mount Olive 35-10 262 12

13. Minnesota State 32-7 238 15

14. Tampa 16-4 219 14

15. St. Thomas Aquinas 23-3 207 20

16. Charleston 0-6 189 16

17. Catawba 32-9 173 17

18. Azusa Pacific 29-8 159 18

19. Augustana 31-9 131 19

20. Southern New Hampshire 19-5 121 11

21. Metro State 32-8 118 21

22. Wingate 30-12 67 25

23. Quincy 27-11 46 23

24. Western Oregon 20-6 46 RV

25. Delta State 26-15 21 NR

Receiving votes: North Georgia (30-13) 19; Millersville (26-11) 16; Colorado Colorado Springs (25-9) 13; Franklin Pierce (19-7) 11; Southern Arkansas (27-13) 10; Shorter (27-15) 3; Missouri Southern (29-11) 2; Trevecca Nazarene (28-10) 2.

Regional Rankings

South Central

Under Consideration

Team W-L In-Reg

Angelo St. 30-6 30-6

Colorado Mesa 33-3 33-3

CU-Colo. Springs 25-9 25-9

Metro State 32-8 32-8

Texas A&M-Kingsville 20-10 20-10

West Texas A&M 31-5 31-5

NJCAA Rankings

Team (1st votes) W-L Pts. Prev.

1. Wabash Valley (10) 48-3 200 1

2. Walters State CC 54-4 189 2

3. Central Arizona College 45-5 180 3

4. San Jacinto College-North 46-12 168 4

5. Iowa Western CC 49-8 158 5

6. Crowder College 46-6 154 6

7. Cowley County CC 40-8 133 10

8. Florence-Darlington Tech 43-6 115 12

9. Chattahoochee Valley CC 42-11 106 9

10. Howard College 37-11 98 14

11. Eastern Oklahoma State 43-5 98 13

12. Miami Dade College 36-17 86 20

13. Johnson County CC 42-8 71 7

14. Dyersburg State CC 37-4 65 15

15. McLennan CC 37-16 60 14

16. Santa Fe College 33-13 55 8

17. Navarro College 28-11 41 20

18. Florida Southwestern 44-16 25 11

19. Weatherford College 36-18 22 18

20. Salt Lake CC 31-15 22 N/A

Receiving votes: Midland, Yavapai, Monroe College, Southern Nevada, Chipola, Hutchinson, John A. Logan, Wallace-Dothan, Arizona Western