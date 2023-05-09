agate College baseball rankings, May 8, 2023 May 9, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Division II RankingsCollegiate BaseballTeam W-L Pts.1. Colorado Mesa 41-9 2072. North Greenville 44-8 2003. Rollins 34-13 1954. Angelo St. 44-8 1905. Quincy 40-9 1806. Central Missouri 38-13 1777. Tampa 37-9 1688. West Florida 34-15 1619. Millersville 40-7 15410. Newberry 39-10 14511. Missouri Southern 40-13 13812. Southern Arkansas 36-16 12913. Mount Olive 35-16 12514. St. Edwards 38-13 12315. Cal. St. Monterey Bay 33-15 10916. Montevallo 38-15 10617. Wayne St., MI 38-10 10018. East Stroudsburg 35-11 9819. Metropolitan St.-Denver 40-10 8420. Point Loma 34-12 8121. Southern New Hampshire 37-10 6822. Seton Hill 40-10 6723. Illinois-Springfield 35-11 6224. Texas-Tyler 37-15 5325. Valdosta St. 34-16 4126. Florida Southern 31-15 3527. Georgia Southwestern 32-17 2328. Cal. St. San Bernardino 35-15 1829. UNC Pembroke 39-17 1030T. Augustana 39-16 730T. Young Harris 38-15 730T. Charleston, WV 39-9 7Receiving votes: Ouachita Baptist (37-15), Minnesota St. (35-13), Northwood (36-16), Wingate (32-18), Lubbock Christian (33-19), Columbus St. (36-15), Pittsburg St. (33-18), Washburn (30-20), Maryville (32-16), Azusa Pacific (31-17), Belmont Abbey (38-16), Franklin Pierce (30-15), Goldey-Beacom (33-16), Molloy (33-15)NJCAA RankingsMay 8Team (1st votes) W-L Pts Prev1. Walters State (5) 48-8 157 22. Central Florida (1) 48-6 150 33. Wabash Valley (1) 46-10 147 14. Johnson County 49-7 138 45. Crowder 47-11 127 66. Weatherford 46-9 121 87. Barton 47-8 104 108. Blinn 41-13 95 119. New Mexico 43-12 79 1210. Southern Nevada 40-12 77 1511. Miami Dade 33-14 61 1412. Gaston 44-9 59 1613. Central Arizona 47-12 49 514. Florence-Darlington Tech 48-11 46 715. Santa Fe 40-10 43 916. Delgado 42-11 28 1817. Connors State 50-5 21 1718. John A. Logan 39-14 10 2019. Chattanooga State 39-9 8 RV20. Iowa Western 36-12 5 13Receiving votes: Pima, State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota, Paris, Seminole State College of Florida, Arizona Western, Northwest Florida State Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Politics Sports Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Mon 0% 49° 77° Mon Monday 77°/49° Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:08:06 AM Sunset: 08:13:35 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: SE @ 9 mph UV Index: 0 Low Monday Night Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 0% 52° 81° Tue Tuesday 81°/52° A few clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:07:04 AM Sunset: 08:14:31 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 24% 49° 75° Wed Wednesday 75°/49° More clouds than sun. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:06:03 AM Sunset: 08:15:27 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Wednesday Night Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thu 36% 48° 69° Thu Thursday 69°/48° Showers ending by midday. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 36% Sunrise: 06:05:04 AM Sunset: 08:16:23 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: NNE @ 8 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Fri 10% 48° 72° Fri Friday 72°/48° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 06:04:06 AM Sunset: 08:17:19 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: NE @ 12 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 16% 53° 78° Sat Saturday 78°/53° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 16% Sunrise: 06:03:10 AM Sunset: 08:18:14 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: NE @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Mainly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 21% 55° 71° Sun Sunday 71°/55° Cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 21% Sunrise: 06:02:16 AM Sunset: 08:19:09 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: ESE @ 8 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunday Night A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business