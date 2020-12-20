Colorado Mesa 76, CSU-Pueblo 67
Men
Saturday at Pueblo
COLORADO MESA (6-0, 6-0)
Christopher Speller 9-12 11-14 29, Reece Johnson 4-8 2-2 10, Mac Riniker 3-4 3-4 9, Georgie Dancer 3-7 1-2 8, David Rico 3-4 0-1 7, Ethan Menzies 3-8 0-0 6, Michael McCurry 2-5 2-2 6, Trevor Baskin 0-0 1-2 1, Jeret Schmelling 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 27-49 20-27 76.
CSU-PUEBLO (0-4, 0-4)
Tre Brown 6-14 6-8 20, Tristan Hurdle 5-13 0-0 13, De’Shaun Cooper 4-4 2-4 10, Lian Ramiro 3-11 1-3 9, Bryce Sanchious 2-2 3-6 7, Jaedon Bowles 1-4 0-0 3, avid Simental 1-4 1-2 3, Alex Gager 0-0 0-0 0, Eric Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Manny N’Tula 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-54 13-23 67.
Halftime score: CMU 35, CSUP 32.
Three-point goals: CMU 2-10 (Dancer 1-3, Rico 1-2, Menzies 0-1, Johnson 0-2, McCurry 0-1, Schmelling 0-1), CSUP 8-25 (Hurdle 3-7, Brown 2-6, Ramiro 2-7, Bowles 1-3, Simental 0-2).
Rebounds: CMU 34 (Riniker 14), CSUP 28 (Hurdle 7). Turnovers: CMU 18, CSUP 17. Assists: CMU 9 (Speller/Riniker 2), CSUP 11 (Ramiro 7). Steals: CMU 7 (Speller 4), CSUP 7 (Brown 2. Blocked shots: CMU 2 (Dancer 2), CSUP 1 (Cooper).
Fouls: CMU 23, CSUP 26. Fouled out: Dancer, Simental. Technicals: None.
Colorado Mesa 81, CSU-Pueblo 67
Women
Saturday at Pueblo
COLORADO MESA (5-1, 5-1)
Natalie Bartle 9-14 10-15 32, Kylyn Rigsby 5-11 4-4 19, Kelsey Siemons 3-8 2-4 11, Savannah Domgaard 1-1 2-4 5, Dani Turner 0-3 4-4 4, Sophie Hadad 0-2 4-4 4, Sierra McNicol 0-2 2-2 2, Sophie Anderson 1-3 0-0 2, Monica Brooks 1-3 0-0 2. Totals: 20-47 28-37 81.
CSU-PUEBLO (0-3, 0-3)
JaNaiya Davis 7-19 8-9 22, Syndi Williams 6-12 7-7 20, Jalen Long 4-8 0-0 11, Jazzy Hughes 1-3 0-2 3, Aubriana Noti 1-3 0-0 2, Morgan Dial 1-7 0-0 3, Aubrey Robinson 1-5 0-0 3, Reilly Dunn 0-1 0-2 0, Danielle Craft 1-4 0-0 3, Kansas Watts 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 22-62 15-20 67.
Colorado Mesa 24 11 20 26 — 81
CSU-Pueblo 20 13 19 15 — 67
Three-point goals: CMU 13-23 (Rigsby 5-8, Bartle 4-6, Siemons 3-6, Domgaard 1-1, Brooks 0-2), CSUP 8-27 (Long 3-5, Williams 1-3, Hughes 1-3, Dial 1-6, Robinson 1-4, Craft 1-4, Davis 0-3).
Rebounds: CMU 40 (Bartle 11), CSUP 24 (Hughes 10). Turnovers: CMU 14, CSUP 8. Assists: CMU 15 (Rigsby 4), CSUP 7 (Davis 4). Steals: CMU 3 (Siemons 2), CSUP 4 (Davis 3). Blocked shots: CMU 5 (Siemons 3), CSUP 5 (Dial 2).
Fouls: CMU 21, CSUP 29. Fouled out: Anderson, Noti. Technicals: None.