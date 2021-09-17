Colorado Mesa 5, Simon Fraser 0
Men
Thursday at Midwestern State Classic
Wichita Falls, Texas
Halftime: Colorado Mesa 3-0 Goals: Ethan Anderson, CMU, 11:57; Ethan Anderson, CMU, 33:21; Fernando Morales, CMU (Raymond Jackson), 42:52; John Roberts, CMU, 77:19; Leo Mireles, CMU (Morales), 82:47..
Shots: CMU 12, SFU 7. Shots on goal: CMU 7, SFU 4.
Goalies, saves: Connor Durant, CMU, 3; Aiden Bain, SFU, 2.
Corner kicks: CMU 7, SFU 4. Fouls: CMU 5, SFU 13.
Cautions, ejections: Josiah Henderson, CMU, 50:08 (Yellow); Connor Durant, CMU, 61:27 (Yellow).