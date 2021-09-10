Colorado Mesa 3, Northwest Nazarene 2 (OT)
Women
Thursday at Dumke Field, Salt Lake City
Halftime: Northwest Nazarene 1, Colorado Mesa 0
Goals: Jade Zimmer, NNU (Magda Wronski), 29:45; Michaela Dangler, CMU (Haley Klasner), 58:11; Madison Grande, NNU, 59:07; Haley Klasner, CMU (Mikayla Eccher), 82:11; Lila Dere, CMU (Lexi Newton), 96:08.
Shots: CMU 16 (Dere 3, Newton 3, Addie Randel 3, Klasner 2, Isabella Munoz 2, Mira Houck, Dangler, Mikayla Eccher), NNU 16. Shots on goal: CMU 9 (Dere 2, Klasner 2, Dangler, Newton, Randel, Mira Houck, Munoz), NNU 8.
Goalies, saves: Chloe Dody, CMU 5; Alexis Montoya, NNU, 6.
Corner kicks: CMU 4, NNU 10. Fouls: CMU 6, NNU 6.