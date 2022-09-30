agate Colorado Mesa tennis results, Sept. 29, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print ITA West RegionalThursday-Saturday at Elliott Tennis Center, Canyon View ParkColorado Mesa ResultsWomen’s SinglesRound 1Issy Coman def. Alexandra Hincu, Cal State LA, 6-2, 6-0Makenna Livingston def. Courtlyn Lam, Cal State LA 6-2, 6-2Macy Richards def. Haley Garcia, Dominican, 6-1, 6-0Halle Romero lost to Tiffany Carrilo, Concordia 6-0, 6-1Julianna Campos lost to Yun Nicole Shiau, Academy of Art 6-2, 6-4Kristen Thomas lost to Jessica Plazas, Academy of Art 6-1, 6-0Paige Furin lost to Arianna Audelo, Point Loma 6-2, 6-0Jane Steur lost to Alyssa Zayat, Concordia 6-0, 6-0Round 2Issy Coman lost to Joelle Lanz, Point Loma, 2-6, 7-6 (9-7) 10-6Makenna Livingston def. Gina Dudley, Domincan, 3-6, 6-3, 10-8Macy Richards lost to Heather Richards, Concordia, 6-4, 6-2Women’s DoublesRound 1Issy Coman/Makenna Livingston def. Jennifer Jolin/Kimia Rahmani, Concordia-Irvine 8-1Paige Furin/Kristen Thomas lost to Sarah Olmos/Sakura Kurokawa, Cal State LA 8-0Macy Richards/Halle Romero def. Julia Ortega/Erica Hellbe, Academy of Art, 8-7 (7-5)Julianna Campos/Delia Maier lost to Jessica Plazas/Yun Nicole Shiau, Academy of Art, 8-0Round 2Coman/Livingston def. Gina Dudley/Audrey Rafols, Dominican, 8-3Richards/Romero lost to Alex Mann/Brooke Fager, Biola, 8-3Men’s SinglesRound 1Brandon Keller lost to Lukas Schuster, Point Loma Nazarene, 6-1, 6-0Jorge Abreu def. David Strassburger, Point Loma Nazarena, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4)Jandre Van Wyk lost to Isaac Cordova, Biola, 6-4, 4-6, 10-6Tyler Landen, byeWilliam Leschig lost to Tim Nutz, Concordia-Irvine 6-4, 6-7 (11-9), 10-4Diogo Manzano lost to Mike Jansen, Concordia-Irvine, 6-3, 6-3Jamison Pfingston lost to Nabeel Khan, Point Loma Nazarene 4-6, 6-1 10-2Henry Scheck lost to Alejandro Castaneda, Point Loma Nazarene 4-6, 6-3, 10-4Jackson McKay lost to Billy McDermott, Metro State, 6-1, 6-0Round 2Abreu lost to Leon Czarnikau, Concordia-Irvine, 6-4, 6-2Landen def. Carlos Pinedo, Metro State, 2-6, 6-4, 10-5Men’s DoublesRound 1McKay/Keller lost to Brodrick Bohren/Vilislav Bonev, Azusa Pacific, 8-4Landen/Leschig, byeScheck/Pfingston lost to Adam Kartzinel/Alexander Edmonston, Concordia-Irvine 8-4Manzano/Abreu lost to Elias Walter/Dylan Parsley, Azusa Pacific, 8-4Emil Hultman/Jandre Van Wyk def. Sebastian Herrera/Isaac Cordova, Biola, 8-6Round 2Landen/Leschig def. Billy McDermott Jean-Loup Auzias, Metro State, 8-5Van Wyk/Hultman lost to Leyton Bohren/Miha Velicki, Azusa Pacific, 8-2 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Point Loma Geology Jorge Abreu Henry Scheck Jamison Pfingston Brandon Keller Issy Coman William Leschig Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 53% 59° 82° Thu Thursday 82°/59° Showers. Lows overnight in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 53% Sunrise: 07:08:33 AM Sunset: 06:59:47 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: SE @ 9 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Fri 82% 52° 72° Fri Friday 72°/52° Thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 82% Sunrise: 07:09:29 AM Sunset: 06:58:11 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: SE @ 10 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Friday Night Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sat 45% 53° 72° Sat Saturday 72°/53° Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 45% Sunrise: 07:10:26 AM Sunset: 06:56:35 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Saturday Night Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sun 35% 53° 75° Sun Sunday 75°/53° Morning thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 35% Sunrise: 07:11:23 AM Sunset: 06:54:59 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 6 High Sunday Night Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Mon 24% 50° 72° Mon Monday 72°/50° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:12:21 AM Sunset: 06:53:24 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Monday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low around 50F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 4% 49° 74° Tue Tuesday 74°/49° Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:13:18 AM Sunset: 06:51:49 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: ESE @ 7 mph UV Index: 6 High Tuesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 3% 49° 75° Wed Wednesday 75°/49° Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:14:16 AM Sunset: 06:50:15 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: E @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Wednesday Night Clear. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business