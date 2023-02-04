agate Colorado Mesa wrestling results, Feb. 3, 2023 Feb 4, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Colorado Mesa 26, Colorado Mines 12Friday at Golden125 — Dawson Collins, CMU, dec. Christian Lopez 3-1 (SV); 133 — Collin Metzgar, CMU, maj. dec. Weston DiBlasi 13-2; 141 — Grayston DiBlasi, CSM, dec. Andrew Silva 6-4; 149 — Danial Magana, CMU, dec. Teague Dilbeck 5-3; 157 — Carter Noehre, CSM, pinned Ryan Wheeler, 4:23165 — Gus Dalton, CMU, maj. dec. Jackson Damenti 11-0; 164 — Levi Farris, CSM, dec. Braeson Lewis 9-8; 184 — Jason Bynarowicz, CMU, pinned Ryan Cody, 1:53; 197 – Kash Anderson, CMU, dec. Anderson Salisbury 8-5; 285 — Ruben Samuelson, CMU, dec. Deandre Ruker 8-7. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Medicine Armed Forces Air Force Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 2% 24° 44° Fri Friday 44°/24° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:18:39 AM Sunset: 05:37:14 PM Humidity: 80% Wind: SE @ 4 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Some clouds. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Sat 3% 27° 45° Sat Saturday 45°/27° Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:17:41 AM Sunset: 05:38:25 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: NE @ 4 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Sun 3% 31° 52° Sun Sunday 52°/31° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:16:42 AM Sunset: 05:39:35 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: SSE @ 10 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Mon 23% 23° 42° Mon Monday 42°/23° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 23% Sunrise: 07:15:41 AM Sunset: 05:40:46 PM Humidity: 65% Wind: NNW @ 10 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Tue 5% 25° 43° Tue Tuesday 43°/25° Sunny. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:14:39 AM Sunset: 05:41:56 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Wed 24% 25° 43° Wed Wednesday 43°/25° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:13:36 AM Sunset: 05:43:06 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night A few clouds. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Thu 6% 21° 41° Thu Thursday 41°/21° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 07:12:31 AM Sunset: 05:44:16 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: N @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business