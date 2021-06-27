Community Hospital Junior Team Tournament

Saturday at Elliott Tennis Center

Federer Division

Grip & Rip 50, Alley Oops 36

Sweet Shots 42, Racq Pacq 33

Federer Standings

Grip & Rip 3-0

Alley Oops 2-1

Sweet Shots 1-2

Racq Pacq 0-3

Nadal Division

Meet Your Match 56, You Got Served 26

Terminetters 59, Hall of Framers 26

Meet Your Match 53, Terminetters 48

Nadal Standings

Meet Your Match 3-0

Terminetters 2-1

You Got Served 0-2

Hall of Framers 0-2

Djokovic Division

Come Back Girls 53, One Hit Wonders 34

Set 2 Win 49, Adi Gators 26

One Hit Wonders 57, Adi Gators 37

Come Back Girls 45, Sizzling Slicers 40

Djokovic Standings

Come Back Girls 3-0

One Hit Wonders 2-1

Set 2 Win 1-1

Sizzling Slicers 0-2

Adi Gators 0-2