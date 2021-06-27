Community Hospital Junior Team Tournament
Saturday at Elliott Tennis Center
Federer Division
Grip & Rip 50, Alley Oops 36
Sweet Shots 42, Racq Pacq 33
Federer Standings
Grip & Rip 3-0
Alley Oops 2-1
Sweet Shots 1-2
Racq Pacq 0-3
Nadal Division
Meet Your Match 56, You Got Served 26
Terminetters 59, Hall of Framers 26
Meet Your Match 53, Terminetters 48
Nadal Standings
Meet Your Match 3-0
Terminetters 2-1
You Got Served 0-2
Hall of Framers 0-2
Djokovic Division
Come Back Girls 53, One Hit Wonders 34
Set 2 Win 49, Adi Gators 26
One Hit Wonders 57, Adi Gators 37
Come Back Girls 45, Sizzling Slicers 40
Djokovic Standings
Come Back Girls 3-0
One Hit Wonders 2-1
Set 2 Win 1-1
Sizzling Slicers 0-2
Adi Gators 0-2