Community Hospital Junior Team Tournament

Federer Division

Friday’s Scores

Grip & Rip 47, Racq Pacq 31

Alley Oops 59, Sweet Shots 30

Grip & Rip 49, Sweet Shots 26

Alley Oops 46, Racq Pacq 40

Federer Standings

Grip & Rip 2-0

Alley Oops 2-0

Racq Pacq 0-2

Sweet Shots 0-2

Nadal Division

Friday’s Scores

Terminetters 58, You Got Served 32

Meet Your Match 55, Hall of Framers 38

Nadal Standings

Terminetters 1-0

Meet Your Match 1-0

You Got Served 0-1

Hall of Framers 0-1

Djokovic Division

Friday’s Scores

Come Back Girls 48, Set 2 Win 41

One Hit Wonders 57, Sizzling Slicers 16