Community Hospital Junior Team Tournament
Federer Division
Friday’s Scores
Grip & Rip 47, Racq Pacq 31
Alley Oops 59, Sweet Shots 30
Grip & Rip 49, Sweet Shots 26
Alley Oops 46, Racq Pacq 40
Federer Standings
Grip & Rip 2-0
Alley Oops 2-0
Racq Pacq 0-2
Sweet Shots 0-2
Nadal Division
Friday’s Scores
Terminetters 58, You Got Served 32
Meet Your Match 55, Hall of Framers 38
Nadal Standings
Terminetters 1-0
Meet Your Match 1-0
You Got Served 0-1
Hall of Framers 0-1
Djokovic Division
Friday’s Scores
Come Back Girls 48, Set 2 Win 41
One Hit Wonders 57, Sizzling Slicers 16