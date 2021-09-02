Division II Rankings
USTFCCA men’s preseason poll
Team (1st votes) Pts
1. Grand Valley State (5) 237
2. Colorado Mines (3) 235
3. Adams State 224
4. Chico State 215
5. Western Colorado 206
6. Queens, N.C. 193
7. Missouri Southern 188
8. Alabama-Huntsville 185
9. Augustana, S.D. 169
10. Lee, Tenn. 167
11. Augusta 159
12. Colorado Christian 150
13. Lewis 130
14. (tie) Southern Indiana 123
14. (tie) West Texas A&M 123
16. Cal State Stanislaus 122
17. Wingate 115
18. Northwest Missouri 103
19. Charlestown, W.Va. 100
20. American International 98
21. Fresno Pacific 77
22. Walsh 61
23. Colorado Mesa 58
24. Western Washington 56
25. CU-Colorado Springs 37
26. Cal State San Marcos 31
27. (tie) Nebraska-Kearney 29
27. (tie) Saginaw Valley 29
29. Mississippi College 22
30. Pittsburg State 15
Receiving votes: Davis and Elkins 14, Southern Connecticut 12, Biola (Calif.) 11, Wayne State (Mich.) 9, Roberts Wesleyan 7, Concord 4, Cal Poly Pomona 3, Illinois-Springfield 3