Division II Rankings

USTFCCA men’s preseason poll

Team (1st votes) Pts

1. Grand Valley State (5) 237

2. Colorado Mines (3) 235

3. Adams State 224

4. Chico State 215

5. Western Colorado 206

6. Queens, N.C. 193

7. Missouri Southern 188

8. Alabama-Huntsville 185

9. Augustana, S.D. 169

10. Lee, Tenn. 167

11. Augusta 159

12. Colorado Christian 150

13. Lewis 130

14. (tie) Southern Indiana 123

14. (tie) West Texas A&M 123

16. Cal State Stanislaus 122

17. Wingate 115

18. Northwest Missouri 103

19. Charlestown, W.Va. 100

20. American International 98

21. Fresno Pacific 77

22. Walsh 61

23. Colorado Mesa 58

24. Western Washington 56

25. CU-Colorado Springs 37

26. Cal State San Marcos 31

27. (tie) Nebraska-Kearney 29

27. (tie) Saginaw Valley 29

29. Mississippi College 22

30. Pittsburg State 15

Receiving votes: Davis and Elkins 14, Southern Connecticut 12, Biola (Calif.) 11, Wayne State (Mich.) 9, Roberts Wesleyan 7, Concord 4, Cal Poly Pomona 3, Illinois-Springfield 3