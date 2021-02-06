De Beque 55, Cedaredge 46
Friday at De Beque
CEDAREDGE — Kyler Parker 1 0-0 2, Gidean Gilmore 4 2-6 10, Connor Brooks 2 0-0 5, Colby Rupp 2 0-0 6, Alex Barron 2 0-2 4, Jacob Brown 4 0-0 11, Pepe Hofer 1 0-2 2, Kevin Barron 2 1-2 6. Totals: 18 3-12 46.
DE BEQUE — Dillon Hurst 1 0-0 3, Logan Wingfield 3 0-0 6, Jaden Jordan 6 8-14 22, Wes Ryan 8 4-6 22, Diego Castro 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 12-20 55.
Cedaredge 11 14 13 8 — 46
De Beque 9 19 14 13 — 55
3-point goals: Cedaredge 6 (Brown 3, Rupp 2, Brooks), De Beque 5 (Jordan 2, Ryan 2, Hurst).
Total Fouls: Cedaredge 17, De Beque 17. Fouled out: Alex Barron. Technicals: None.