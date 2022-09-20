agate Desert's Edge Triathlon results, Sept. 19, 2022 Sep 20, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Desert’s Edge TriathlonSaturday at Highline Lake State ParkOlympic LengthMen1. Casey Adams, Basalt, 2:19.55.22. Andrew Foster, Grand Junction, 2:28.24.83. Matt Pastore, Moab, 2:38.28.2Women1. Sharon McDowell-Larsen, Grand Junction, 2:37.55.92. Dawn Kolkman, Fruita, 2:38.38.53.Robyn Jankoski, Grand Junction, 2:54.02.2Sprint LengthMen1. Sean Phelps, Grand Junction, 1:16.20.82. Johnny Flanagan, Grand Junction, 1:25.51.43. Todd McCusker, Larkspur, 1:28.29.8Women1. Shannon Feran, Grand Junction, 1:08.51.82. Paloma Suarez, Grand Junction, 1:10.02.83. Nadine Klive, Grand Junction, 1:10.21.9 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Triathlon Desert Men Highline Lake State Park Woman Sprint Grand Junction Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Mon 0% 58° 88° Mon Monday 88°/58° Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:59:14 AM Sunset: 07:15:59 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: SE @ 12 mph UV Index: 0 Low Monday Night Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 45% 59° 80° Tue Tuesday 80°/59° Showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 45% Sunrise: 07:00:09 AM Sunset: 07:14:21 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Tuesday Night Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 85% 58° 69° Wed Wednesday 69°/58° Showers and thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 85% Sunrise: 07:01:04 AM Sunset: 07:12:44 PM Humidity: 84% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Thu 73% 55° 75° Thu Thursday 75°/55° A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 73% Sunrise: 07:01:59 AM Sunset: 07:11:06 PM Humidity: 73% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 15% 52° 76° Fri Friday 76°/52° More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:02:55 AM Sunset: 07:09:28 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: NNE @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 2% 51° 78° Sat Saturday 78°/51° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:03:50 AM Sunset: 07:07:51 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: NE @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Saturday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 1% 50° 78° Sun Sunday 78°/50° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:04:46 AM Sunset: 07:06:13 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: ENE @ 7 mph UV Index: 6 High Sunday Night Clear. Low near 50F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business