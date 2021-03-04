NCBWA Top 25
Through Feb. 28
First-place votes in parentheses
Rank, team Rec. Pts Prev.
1. Angelo State (16) 9-1 472 1
2. Tampa (2) 1-1 434 2
3. Mount Olive 6-0 420 12
4. Colorado Mesa 3-1 404 5
5. Missouri Southern (1) 9-0 387 18
6. Lindenwood 0-0 373 6
7. Lee 11-2 357 9
8. North Greenville 7-2 355 3
9. Point Loma 0-0 293 13
10. Southern Arkansas 4-2 274 10
11. UT Tyler 7-2 239 21
12. Millersville 0-0 229 19
13. Southern New Hampshire 0-0 224 15
14. Barry 0-0 214 14
15. Azusa Pacific 2-1 198 16
16. Ashland 0-0 177 17
17. West Texas A&M 10-2 165 11
18. East Stroudsburg 0-0 162 8
19. Georgia College 5-1 146 NR
20. Central Missouri 6-4 145 4
21. West Florida 8-4 84 NR
T-22. Davenport 2-1 73 NR
T-22. Lander 7-2 73 NR
24. Franklin Pierce 0-0 54 25
25. Concordia-Irvine 0-0 38 NR
Others receiving votes: North Georgia 33; Valdosta State 21; Bloomsburg 15; Catawba 12; Augustana 10; Colorado School of Mines 9; Northwest Nazarene 7; Adelphi 5; Illinois-Springfield 4; Mercyhurst 4; Tusculum 2; Shorter 1.
Dropped Out: Catawba (7th); Columbus State (20th); Shorter (22nd); Central Oklahoma (23rd); North Georgia (24th).