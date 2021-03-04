AVCA Coaches Top 25

March 3

First-place votes in parentheses

Rank, team Pts. Rec. Prev.

1. Lewis (41) 1164 7-0 2

2. Angelo State (3) 1112 12-0 3

3. MSU Denver (2) 1078 8-0 4

4. Colorado Mesa 1006 8-0 5

5. Hillsdale 926 10-1 1

6. Colorado School of Mines 896 6-1 6

7. Missouri-St. Louis 853 5-1 9

8. Walsh 776 9-1 7

9. Harding 747 5-0 8

10. Texas A&M-Kingsville 719 8-0 10

11. Oklahoma Baptist (1) 677 8-0 19

12. Southern Indiana 625 7-1 13

13. Findlay 573 7-2 12

14. Gannon 495 3-0 NR

15. Wheeling 474 8-1 15

16. Nebraska-Kearney 448 4-2 11

17. Arkansas Tech 371 4-1 14

18. Texas-Tyler 334 9-0 22

19. NW Missouri State 287 3-0 NR

20. Drury 250 4-4 16

21. Rockhurst 225 5-4 17

22. Washburn 199 5-2 20

23. Regis 172 6-2 24

24. Quincy 151 8-2 21

25. Indianapolis 119 4-4 18

Others receiving votes: Tampa 93; Cedarville 59; Michigan Tech 52; Northern Michigan 49; Ferris State 42; West Texas A&M 30; Arkansas-Fort Smith 28; Ashland 24; Fairmont State 24; Texas A&M-Commerce 22; Central Missouri 21; Northwood (MI) 20; Ohio Dominican University 18; Grand Valley State 16; West Virginia State 15; Colo State — Pueblo 13; Wingate 13; Truman 8; Davis and Elkins 6.

Dropped Out: Cedarville 25; Michigan Tech 23