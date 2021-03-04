AVCA Coaches Top 25
March 3
First-place votes in parentheses
Rank, team Pts. Rec. Prev.
1. Lewis (41) 1164 7-0 2
2. Angelo State (3) 1112 12-0 3
3. MSU Denver (2) 1078 8-0 4
4. Colorado Mesa 1006 8-0 5
5. Hillsdale 926 10-1 1
6. Colorado School of Mines 896 6-1 6
7. Missouri-St. Louis 853 5-1 9
8. Walsh 776 9-1 7
9. Harding 747 5-0 8
10. Texas A&M-Kingsville 719 8-0 10
11. Oklahoma Baptist (1) 677 8-0 19
12. Southern Indiana 625 7-1 13
13. Findlay 573 7-2 12
14. Gannon 495 3-0 NR
15. Wheeling 474 8-1 15
16. Nebraska-Kearney 448 4-2 11
17. Arkansas Tech 371 4-1 14
18. Texas-Tyler 334 9-0 22
19. NW Missouri State 287 3-0 NR
20. Drury 250 4-4 16
21. Rockhurst 225 5-4 17
22. Washburn 199 5-2 20
23. Regis 172 6-2 24
24. Quincy 151 8-2 21
25. Indianapolis 119 4-4 18
Others receiving votes: Tampa 93; Cedarville 59; Michigan Tech 52; Northern Michigan 49; Ferris State 42; West Texas A&M 30; Arkansas-Fort Smith 28; Ashland 24; Fairmont State 24; Texas A&M-Commerce 22; Central Missouri 21; Northwood (MI) 20; Ohio Dominican University 18; Grand Valley State 16; West Virginia State 15; Colo State — Pueblo 13; Wingate 13; Truman 8; Davis and Elkins 6.
Dropped Out: Cedarville 25; Michigan Tech 23