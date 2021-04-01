Division II Rankings
Collegiate Baseball
Team (W-L) Pts
1. Tampa (7-1) 240
2. Colorado Mesa (16-2) 232
3. Angelo St. (17-3) 224
4. Central Missouri (18-4) 216
5. Lee (21-2) 208
6. West Texas A&M (21-3) 200
7. Tusculum (18-5) 190
8. North Greenville (20-6) 185
9. Missouri Southern (18-3) 177
10. Lindenwood (12-0) 167
11. West Florida (20-5) 161
12. Augustana (9-3) 148
13. Azusa Pacific (14-3) 147
14. Mount Olive (19-6) 137
15. Seton Hill (12-0) 128
16. UNC-Pembroke (19-5) 120
17. Illinois-Springfield (14-2) 105
18. Metro State (18-2) 98
19. Charleston, WV (9-3) 96
20. Southern New Hampshire (4-0) 90
21. Northwest Nazarene (17-3) 79
22. North Georgia (18-7) 71
23. Minnesota St.-Mankato (11-1) 67
24. Columbus St. (12-7) 49
25. Southern Arkansas (15-5) 47
26. Minnesota-Crookston (11-0) 38
27. Northwood (8-2) 36
28. Wingate (18-7) 23
29. Millersville (9-4) 18
30. Catawba (15-6) 9
Receiving votes: Slippery Rock (12-3), Trevecca Nazarene (10-3), Texas-Tyler (16-7), Franklin Pierce (4-1).
National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association
Team (1st votes) W-L Pts. Prev. 1. Lindenwood (4) 12-0 441 3
2. Colorado Mesa (2) 18-2 433 4
3. Tampa (8) 7-1 431 2
4. Lee (4) 21-2 418 6
5. Central Missouri 18-4 392 5
6. West Texas A&M 21-3 358 10
7. Mount Olive (1) 19-6 356 8
8. Azusa Pacific 14-3 350 7
9. Seton Hill 12-0 311 11
10. Missouri Southern 18-3 298 9
11. Angelo State 17-3 295 1
12. North Greenville 20-6 260 12
13. West Florida 20-5 246 13
14. Illinois-Springfield 14-2 222 14
15. Northwest Nazarene 17-3 201 15
16. Southern New Hampshire 4-0 198 20
17. Metro State 18-2 178 18
18. UNC Pembroke 19-5 155 RV
19. Minnesota State 11-1 112 RV
20. Tusculum 18-5 94 17
21. Northwood 8-2 91 T21
22. St. Thomas Aquinas 6-0 71 RV
23. Millersville 9-4 62 RV
24. UT Tyler 16-7 40 25
25. Minnesota-Crookston 11-0 36 NR
Receiving votes: Shorter (16-8) 26; Franklin Pierce (4-1) 17; North Georgia (18-7) 15; Augustana (S.D.) (9-3) 10; Mercyhurst (11-5) 10; Point Loma (6-6) 9; Quincy (10-6) 5; Rollins (5-3) 1.