Division II Rankings

Collegiate Baseball

Team (W-L) Pts

1. Tampa (7-1) 240

2. Colorado Mesa (16-2) 232

3. Angelo St. (17-3) 224

4. Central Missouri (18-4) 216

5. Lee (21-2) 208

6. West Texas A&M (21-3) 200

7. Tusculum (18-5) 190

8. North Greenville (20-6) 185

9. Missouri Southern (18-3) 177

10. Lindenwood (12-0) 167

11. West Florida (20-5) 161

12. Augustana (9-3) 148

13. Azusa Pacific (14-3) 147

14. Mount Olive (19-6) 137

15. Seton Hill (12-0) 128

16. UNC-Pembroke (19-5) 120

17. Illinois-Springfield (14-2) 105

18. Metro State (18-2) 98

19. Charleston, WV (9-3) 96

20. Southern New Hampshire (4-0) 90

21. Northwest Nazarene (17-3) 79

22. North Georgia (18-7) 71

23. Minnesota St.-Mankato (11-1) 67

24. Columbus St. (12-7) 49

25. Southern Arkansas (15-5) 47

26. Minnesota-Crookston (11-0) 38

27. Northwood (8-2) 36

28. Wingate (18-7) 23

29. Millersville (9-4) 18

30. Catawba (15-6) 9

Receiving votes: Slippery Rock (12-3), Trevecca Nazarene (10-3), Texas-Tyler (16-7), Franklin Pierce (4-1).

National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association

Team (1st votes) W-L Pts. Prev. 1. Lindenwood (4) 12-0 441 3

2. Colorado Mesa (2) 18-2 433 4

3. Tampa (8) 7-1 431 2

4. Lee (4) 21-2 418 6

5. Central Missouri 18-4 392 5

6. West Texas A&M 21-3 358 10

7. Mount Olive (1) 19-6 356 8

8. Azusa Pacific 14-3 350 7

9. Seton Hill 12-0 311 11

10. Missouri Southern 18-3 298 9

11. Angelo State 17-3 295 1

12. North Greenville 20-6 260 12

13. West Florida 20-5 246 13

14. Illinois-Springfield 14-2 222 14

15. Northwest Nazarene 17-3 201 15

16. Southern New Hampshire 4-0 198 20

17. Metro State 18-2 178 18

18. UNC Pembroke 19-5 155 RV

19. Minnesota State 11-1 112 RV

20. Tusculum 18-5 94 17

21. Northwood 8-2 91 T21

22. St. Thomas Aquinas 6-0 71 RV

23. Millersville 9-4 62 RV

24. UT Tyler 16-7 40 25

25. Minnesota-Crookston 11-0 36 NR

Receiving votes: Shorter (16-8) 26; Franklin Pierce (4-1) 17; North Georgia (18-7) 15; Augustana (S.D.) (9-3) 10; Mercyhurst (11-5) 10; Point Loma (6-6) 9; Quincy (10-6) 5; Rollins (5-3) 1.